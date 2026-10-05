'Stock 3 days of food': London residents issued winter prep warning as El Niño raises polar vortex fears

The advisory follows growing concerns that a unusually strong El Niño phenomenon forming in the tropical Pacific Ocean could trigger severe disruptions to the stratospheric polar vortex later in the season, bringing extreme cold, gale-force winds, and heavy snowfall to the UK capital.

Guidance released by British Gas urges residents to prepare emergency kits containing bottled drinking water, canned food, prescription medicines, and extra blankets. The company also recommended insulating home water pipes, servicing car tires and brakes, and maintaining at least a half-full fuel tank to prevent disruption during heavy freezing conditions.

The guidance aligns with wider government contingency advice urging households to build short-term resilience against sudden localised disruption.

The source of the winter concern is an expanding El Niño event — a periodic warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific. Meteorological models indicate the current event has reached intense levels, with global monitoring centers predicting further strengthening through late autumn.

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Scientists pointed out that strong El Niño events frequently disrupt global air currents, increasing the probability of a Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW). An SSW occurs when temperatures high in the atmosphere rise rapidly, weakening the polar vortex — the ring of strong westerly winds that typically traps freezing air near the Arctic Pole.

When this ring breaks down, cold polar air can spill southward, establishing high-pressure "blocking patterns" over northern Europe that lock bitter arctic conditions in place over the British Isles.

The UK Met Office emphasised that while an atmospheric breakdown is not a certainty, the ocean anomaly creates a notable shift in the weather probabilities.

"Through the latter part of the winter, following a peak in El Niño, the stratospheric Polar Vortex can become weaker, leading to an increased chance of Sudden Stratospheric Warming events unfurling, increasing the potential for cold weather," a Met Office spokesperson said.

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Public health officials and local councils recommend that residents review household emergency plans, verify heating efficiency, and check on elderly or vulnerable neighbors ahead of the colder months.

What is the impact of El Niño so far

The current extreme El Niño event has driven Pacific sea surface temperatures to record-breaking highs, triggering severe global weather disruptions, droughts, and heatwaves well ahead of its expected peak

Temperature & ocean records

Record sea temperatures: Daily sea surface temperatures in the central-eastern Pacific reached 3.05°C above average, surpassing the previous record set during the strong 2015 event.

Intense global heat: The phenomenon is compounding human-caused global heating, driving up global average temperatures and raising risks of extreme heat into 2027.

Global weather & environmental impacts