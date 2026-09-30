Thai Airways cargo services suspended for 6 days as Bangkok floods disrupt airport operations

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Cargo operations hit by staff shortages

The disruption has primarily been linked to difficulties faced by employees travelling to work. Floodwaters have affected several areas around Bangkok, making commuting difficult and preventing a portion of Thai Airways’ cargo workforce from reporting for duty.

According to the airline, the shortage of available staff has significantly affected warehouse operations, including the delivery of cargo to customers and the transfer of shipments to scheduled flights. The disruption has resulted in a substantial backlog of cargo, prompting the temporary suspension so that the airline can manage its available manpower and resources.

The suspension covers inbound, outbound and transit cargo handled at the Thai Airways warehouse at Suvarnabhumi Airport. However, certain essential categories are exempted from the embargo, including diplomatic documents, live animals, human remains and mail, according to a revised notice issued by the airline.

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Flooding disrupts wider Thai Airways operations

The cargo disruption comes as flooding has also caused significant problems for Thai Airways’ passenger operations at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Thailand’s floods had affected 42 provinces, with at least 23 people killed since September 16. Bangkok received around 320 mm of rainfall in three days, close to its monthly average, while the flooding caused an estimated $367 million in damage.

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At Suvarnabhumi Airport, Thai Airways has also faced a major baggage backlog. Around 5,600 pieces of baggage remained unprocessed amid severe staff shortages, while the airline said almost all of its flights had been delayed over a two-day period. The carrier subsequently planned to reduce departures from Bangkok by around 30% temporarily.

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Cargo services expected to resume after October 6

Thai Airways said the temporary suspension is intended to allow it to reorganise manpower, clear accumulated cargo and restore safe and efficient warehouse operations. Normal cargo acceptance is expected to resume after October 6, subject to operational conditions.