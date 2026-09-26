Bangkok under water: Cars float on submerged streets as 50 districts declared disaster zones. Watch

Nearly 300 mm of rain recorded

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the capital had received almost 300 mm of rainfall since Thursday afternoon, overwhelming drainage systems and filling major canals. Floodwaters spread across several parts of the city, with central and eastern Bangkok among the badly affected areas.

Earlier on September 25, three districts, Nong Chok, Suan Luang and Khan Na Yao, had been designated flood-disaster areas. The declaration was expanded to all 50 districts as conditions deteriorated.

BREAKING | Thailand: All 50 districts of Bangkok have been declared disaster areas as heavy rain causes widespread flooding, traffic disruptions and waterlogging across the capital.



The Thai Meteorological Department warns of continued heavy to very heavy rain in Bangkok, with… pic.twitter.com/kzm28E3RK2 — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) September 26, 2026

Roads submerged, traffic severely disrupted

Advertisement

Several major roads have been affected by rising water levels, with vehicles stranded or forced to stop. Bangkok's flood prevention authorities have warned small vehicles to avoid seven particularly affected locations, including parts of Sukhumvit Road 63, Vibhavadi Road, Ramkhamhaeng Road, Lat Krabang Road, Sena Nikhom Road and Chaeng Watthana Road.

After the current madness is over, buying a used car in Thailand is going to require a mechanic, a moisture meter and trust issues. pic.twitter.com/xZBqMEfdRk — Bangkok Lad (@bangkoklad) September 26, 2026

The flooding has also affected routes around Bangkok's airports. Thailand's Civil Aviation Authority has advised passengers travelling through Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports to allow additional travel time, check flight status and avoid flooded roads. Weather-related disruptions could also lead to delays or schedule changes.

Advertisement

Residents evacuated, shelters opened

Authorities have established shelters for people who have been forced to leave flooded homes. Some government facilities have also been opened for vehicle parking as officials work to manage the situation and drain accumulated water.

The flooding is not limited to Bangkok. More than 84,000 people across 21 provinces have been affected by flooding nationwide as of Saturday, with central Thailand among the worst-hit regions. Emergency warnings have been sent to residents through Thailand's cell-broadcast system.

DO CHECKOUT | Rainfall update: IMD issues high alert for Odisha, east India. Will Delhi get rain?

Heavy rain warning remains in force

Thailand's Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rain on September 26 and 27. It said an active low-pressure cell over the lower central region, including Bangkok and nearby areas, is moving along a monsoon trough, while the southwest monsoon is strengthening.

Severe flooding in Lat Phrao left buses stranded, forcing some commuters to wade through the floodwaters while others remained on board.#Thailand #Bangkok #น้ำท่วม #น้ำท่วมกรุงเทพ pic.twitter.com/GA9bFLZEQt — Thai Enquirer (@ThaiEnquirer) September 26, 2026

The weather agency warned that accumulated rainfall could trigger flash floods and overflowing waterways, particularly in low-lying areas.

Advertisement

The Thai government had already placed multiple provinces and Bangkok on flood watch and ordered authorities to keep emergency teams and disaster-response equipment ready between September 23 and 27.