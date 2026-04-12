Trump escalates pressure on Iran, warns China of 50% tariff over military support 

Donald Trump has sharply escalated rhetoric around the ongoing Iran conflict, warning that the United States could impose a steep 50% tariff on China if it provides military assistance to Iran. The proposed move, he said, is part of a broader strategy to deter external backing for Tehran and increase economic pressure on nations seen as fuelling the conflict.

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In a series of statements, Trump also reiterated his threat to directly target Iran’s energy infrastructure if no agreement is reached to end hostilities. Speaking to Fox News, he claimed the US has the capability to cripple Iran’s power systems within a day.

“I could take out Iran in one day… their electric generating plants, which is a big deal,” Trump said, underlining the scale of potential military action.

The remarks come amid intensifying tensions in the region, with Trump framing the conflict — launched in coordination with Israel — as a decisive effort to counter Tehran.

Strait of Hormuz blockade plans deepen global concerns

Trump further confirmed that the US is preparing to blockade the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, a move that could significantly disrupt global oil shipments and escalate the crisis.

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He stated that multiple countries are expected to assist in clearing suspected sea mines from the waterway, including the United Kingdom. According to Trump, both advanced and traditional minesweepers are being deployed as part of the effort.

“We have highly sophisticated underwater minesweepers… and we’re also bringing in more traditional ones,” he said, adding that other nations are joining the operation.

Trump also suggested that NATO — which he has previously criticised — may now be willing to support efforts to secure the Strait, though details of such involvement remain unclear.

While he acknowledged that fully enforcing a blockade could take time, Trump insisted that clearing the waterway would not take long once operations begin.