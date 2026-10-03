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RBI Governor: Today's resilience may not imply tomorrow's immunity 

RBI Governor: Today's resilience may not imply tomorrow's immunity 

India is navigating the West Asia crisis from a position of strength, but taking measures to further enhance resilience 

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Oct 3, 2026 1:19 PM IST
RBI Governor: Today's resilience may not imply tomorrow's immunity RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra noted that retail inflation averaged 2% last year and has registered the strongest growth amongst major economies.

Underlining that today's resilience may not necessarily imply tomorrow's immunity, Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that country's need to take measures to keep their financial systems resilient.

Addressing the Kautilya Economic Conclave on Saturday, Malhotra said the Indian economy has been navigating the West Asia crisis from a position of strength but cautioned that this is not a time for complacency.

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He noted that retail inflation averaged 2% last year and has registered the strongest growth amongst major economies.

Strong macroeconomic fundamentals and a resilient financial system provide confidence in our ability to withstand this lingering shock, he said.

"India remains exposed to the effects of the West Asia conflict, to higher commodity prices and external sector pressures. Nevertheless, our economy is navigating this space from a position of strength," he said.

At the same time, India is taking further measures to enhance resilience through such shocks, using diversification of import sources, enhanced sufficiency in energy and other critical resources, building strategic petroleum reserves, accelerating energy transition, enhancing the competitiveness of domestic manufacturing, deeper integration into the global value chains, expanding market access to a number of countries by entering into trade pacts.

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He also underlined that the Indian financial system is very brilliant, supported by the balance sheets of banks and NBFCs.

Malhotra said policymakers must factor in five key priorities while safeguarding financial systems.

"Financial stability is not about preventing them. It is about strengthening systemic resilience to face these shocks, " he said, adding that a new generation of systematic risks is also taking shape.

"The next financial crisis may not originate or even in the world of finance, it may begin with a geopolitical event, a cyber attack, or a technological failure that affects the financial system through multiple channels, Malhotra said.

Third, policymakers must improve monitoring and assessment frameworks, he said, adding that for this better and more granular data is needed.

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Fourth, resilience must be system-wide. "Strong binding system is necessary, but it is not sufficient. We need resilience across sectors and institutions, financial markets, payment systems, technology infrastructure providers, critical third parties, and cross-border financial networks," he said.

The challenge before is to build a financial system that can withstand shocks that can not only be anticipated but those that we can not foresee. 

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Oct 3, 2026 1:19 PM IST
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