US asked Iran to accept 20-yr moratorium on uranium enrichment during peace talks: Report

West Asia war: The US wanted Iran to accept a 20-year moratorium on uranium enrichment during the negotiations in Islamabad, which is what led to the failure of the peace talks, said a report. The Iranians countered the proposal with a shorter, ‘single digit’ period, the report added.

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According to Axios that quoted sources, Pakistani, Egyptian and Turkish mediators are now trying to bridge the remaining gaps and end the war before the ceasefire period is over on April 21.

A source told the news site that the US suggested 20 years at a minimum with “all kinds of other restrictions”. They asked Iran to remove all highly enriched uranium from the country. Iran instead agreed to a ‘monitored process of down-blending’.

The Iranians, the report added, thought they were close to an initial agreement but were taken aback by Vice President Vance's press conference, where he blamed the Iranians and announced that the US delegation was leaving Islamabad.

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The report stated that the Iranians were upset about that press conference.

Iranian parliament member Seyyed Mahmoud Nabavian said the US demands were the reason the deal was not finalised.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the next round of Iran-US negotiations is expected soon. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament House on Monday, he described the recent diplomatic engagement as producing only positive progress with no negative developments since the talks ended.

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The Islamabad talks, held over the weekend, marked the first direct high-level meeting between US and Iranian officials since 1979. The discussions lasted 21 hours but did not result in a lasting peace agreement. Both sides indicated that diplomatic channels remain open.

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Pakistan acted as a mediator, facilitating talks between Washington and Tehran amid efforts to reduce tensions that have affected global energy markets following US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. When asked if Pakistan could play a decisive role in shaping the region's future, Asif said the ultimate decisions rest with Allah.