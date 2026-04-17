‘Useless when needed, a Paper Tiger...’: Trump slams NATO amid ‘complete’ Hormuz opening

US President Donald Trump on April 17 launched a sharp critique of NATO even as tensions around the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz appeared to ease following assurances from Iran that the waterway would remain open during an ongoing ceasefire period.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump claimed that NATO had reached out offering support but said he had rejected the proposal outright. “I told them to stay away, unless they just want to load up their ships with oil. They were useless when needed, a Paper Tiger!” he wrote, underscoring his continued skepticism toward the Western military alliance.

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His remarks came shortly after Iran signaled a de-escalation in maritime tensions. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would continue uninterrupted for the duration of the ceasefire. In a post on X (formally twitter), Araqchi said all vessels could safely transit using routes coordinated by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation, linking the move to a broader ceasefire framework tied to Lebanon.

The Strait of Hormuz — through which a significant share of the world’s oil supply passes — has been at the center of escalating geopolitical friction in recent weeks. Trump, however, portrayed the latest developments as a decisive breakthrough. “A great and brilliant day for the world,” he declared, adding that Iran had agreed to never again use the waterway as leverage in global energy markets. There has been no formal public confirmation from Tehran supporting that specific claim.

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In parallel, Trump highlighted what he described as a major diplomatic success involving Pakistan. He praised the country’s leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Asim Munir, for facilitating backchannel talks aimed at defusing the crisis.

According to Trump, Pakistan played a central role in weeks of shuttle diplomacy and hosted key discussions in Islamabad, positioning itself as a crucial intermediary between Iran and Gulf stakeholders. He suggested he could visit Islamabad if a formal agreement is reached, calling the potential deal both symbolically and strategically significant.

Trump also extended appreciation to regional powers including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, describing their involvement as part of a coordinated diplomatic effort to stabilise the Gulf and ensure the continued flow of energy supplies.

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He further claimed that Iran, with US assistance, was actively removing sea mines from key shipping lanes — another indication, he said, that immediate threats to maritime security were receding.