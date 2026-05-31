A San Francisco home listing is drawing attention online for an unusual payment option: the seller is willing to accept shares in OpenAI or Anthropic as part of the deal.

The listing for a two-level residence in the city's Duboce Triangle neighborhood states that "Anthropic or OpenAI stock will be considered as payments," a sign of how AI-generated wealth is increasingly influencing the Bay Area housing market.

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NEW: $2.9 million San Francisco home listing says Anthropic or OpenAI stock will be considered as payment. pic.twitter.com/6uv63HZBD8 — Polymarket (@Polymarket) May 30, 2026

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The 2,495-square-foot property is listed for $2.995 million and features 10-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry, remote-controlled solar skylights, designer lighting, a deep-soaking tub, and landscaped outdoor spaces.

The listing had been live on Zillow for two days at the time a screenshot circulated online.

The seller is a local luxury developer and a strong believer in both OpenAI and Anthropic, listing agent Rachel Swann told Business Insider.

The offer comes as private AI company shares have become a coveted form of wealth in Silicon Valley.

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Last month, tech banker Storm Duncan offered his $4.8 million Marin County estate in exchange for Anthropic shares. Duncan reportedly that he received multiple offers, including from Anthropic employees.

San Francisco home prices have risen 19% year over year, outpacing a sluggish national housing market, according to Zillow data cited by Business Insider. Homes are selling in an average of 14 days, compared with 20 days a year earlier.

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The rental market has also tightened. According to Zumper, rents have climbed more than 21%, with the average one-bedroom apartment now costing about $4,000 a month.

Much of the optimism is tied to expectations surrounding OpenAI and Anthropic. As both companies move closer to potential public listings, employees and early investors could gain access to significant liquidity, fueling additional demand for housing.

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"There's probably a decent number of people who are sitting in a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco even though they're earning $400,000 a year and are worth a $100 million," Duncan was quoted as saying by BI. "But they can't access that because their stock is so illiquid, so this gives them an opportunity to diversify."