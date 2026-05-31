'I would give credit to BJP': Montek Singh Ahluwalia praises reforms continuity, but flags THIS missed opportunity

Former Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia credited successive governments for carrying forward key economic reforms across political transitions, but said India missed a major opportunity by turning more protectionist and staying out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

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Ahluwalia, a noted economist, said the transition from the BJP-led NDA government to the Congress-led UPA was "pretty seamless" on the reform front.

"I would give a lot of credit to the BJP NDA because they continued the reforms," he said while speaking to The Indian Express, pointing to the opening of the insurance sector, a move that had earlier faced opposition but was later implemented after the NDA came to power.

The economist said continuity in economic policy remained visible even after the Narendra Modi government took office in 2014. He cited Aadhaar and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as two prominent examples.

He recalled that Aadhaar, conceived during the UPA years, faced strong opposition from the BJP when it was in opposition. Concerns emerged that the project could be shelved after the change in government. Instead, he said, Nandan Nilekani met Prime Minister Modi and convinced him of its value.

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"It was Nandan who sought a meeting with Prime Minister Modi to explain to him that this (Aadhar) is a good thing. He got the time, which is important. Although he was a very distinguished techno businessman, he had also just stood and lost as a Congress candidate from South Bangalore. He persuaded him."

"Aadhaar was not cancelled, as many people felt, and it was expanded. Today it's regarded as one of the important underpinnings of the so-called digital stack," Ahluwalia said.

He made a similar point about GST, which was initiated under the UPA but implemented after the BJP secured a majority. "The GST is a very major structural change," he said, describing both Aadhaar and GST as examples of policy continuity in a noisy democracy.

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However, Ahluwalia said India's trade policy marked a break from that continuity. Around 2016, he noted, import duties were raised instead of continuing the earlier strategy of lowering tariffs toward East Asian levels.

"What I think was not positive was an initial negative thing on trade because somewhere around 2016 or so protectionist duties were raised, and at that time Arvin Panagaria, who was the first deputy vice chairman, actually said that this is wrong," he said.

He also described India's decision to stay out of RCEP as a lost opportunity. "At the same time, we lost the opportunity to join RCEP, which I think was a negative development. And internationally, that's the one area where people said that look - there's continuity in some areas but not in others," he said.

Ahluwalia also said the Modi government initially sent strong signals on disinvestment and privatisation, even stronger than those seen during the UPA years. But he argued that implementation fell short.

"On disinvestment, very good signals were given at the very beginning - better than the UPA. The UPA, because of the old Congress and the Left, opposed the privatisation of the public sector. This government said we will only keep...it was the BJP's original view that we will only maintain a few strategic areas, otherwise privatise the whole thing. That was said, but it didn't get done, and that's again a missed opportunity. "

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Summing up India's economic trajectory over the past two decades, Ahluwalia said the country has generally moved in the right direction but too slowly. "The general perception is that India moves in a certain way, but it moves in a leisurely way. You get a bit of stops and a bit of starts. That's not the way to get to 8% and 10% growth. It'll keep your 6-6.5% going if the rest of the world is supportive."