Why Europe's trains are failing: The hidden reason ACs can't cope as temperatures cross 40°C

For decades, much of Europe prided itself on a rail network built for comfort, efficiency and a relatively mild climate. This summer, that assumption is melting away. As temperatures surge past 40°C across parts of France, Spain, Italy and Germany, passengers are increasingly finding themselves trapped in overheated carriages as air-conditioning systems struggle, fail, or shut down entirely.

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The problem is not simply that trains are getting hot. Europe's railways are discovering that they were largely designed for a cooler continent.

Built for yesterday's climate

Many trains currently operating across Europe entered service decades ago, when prolonged periods above 35°C were relatively rare outside southern Europe. Air-conditioning systems were engineered around historical weather patterns, with many models designed to operate efficiently only up to around 35-40°C ambient temperature.

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Once temperatures remain above those levels for hours or days, cooling capacity drops sharply while power consumption rises. Instead of maintaining a comfortable 22-24°C cabin temperature, the systems may only reduce the heat by a few degrees.

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Why the ACs are failing

Unlike home air conditioners, train cooling systems must cool hundreds of passengers while doors open repeatedly at stations. The challenge becomes even harder because the equipment is mounted on the roof.

During extreme heat:

Compressors ingest much hotter air.

Condensers struggle to expel heat.

Refrigerant pressures rise.

Cooling efficiency falls.

Electronic components overheat.

In many cases, safety systems automatically shut the air conditioning down to prevent permanent damage. That is why passengers sometimes experience a complete loss of cooling rather than simply weaker air conditioning.

Train itself is overheating

The AC is only one part of the problem. Modern trains carry power converters, inverters, signalling electronics, batteries and onboard computers, all of which generate heat and require cooling.

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🇫🇷 | Un passager a filmé un homme ayant apporté son propre #ventilateur à bord d’un #train afin de faire face à la #canicule et au manque de #climatisation dans les wagons 🥵 @GroupeSNCF @RATPgroup pic.twitter.com/Wb202a3a6V — Instant Actu (@Inst_Actu) June 25, 2026

When outside temperatures approach or exceed 40°C, these systems can also overheat, forcing operators to slow trains or stop them altogether to protect critical equipment.

Heat is attacking the tracks too

Europe's railways are an interconnected system, and extreme temperatures affect far more than passenger comfort.

High heat can cause:

Steel rails to expand, increasing the risk of buckling.

Overhead power lines to sag.

Switches and signalling equipment to malfunction.

Transformers and substations to operate under greater stress.

To maintain safety, operators often impose speed restrictions, which means trains spend longer in the sun and cabins become even warmer.

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Crowded summer trains make it worse. The timing is particularly painful. The heatwave coincides with peak holiday travel across Europe.

Every passenger adds body heat, luggage can obstruct airflow, and frequent door openings let hot air rush into already strained carriages. Even functioning AC systems are being pushed to their limits.

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A climate-change warning

Rail experts increasingly see the disruption as a sign that Europe's infrastructure standards no longer match Europe's climate.

The continent is warming roughly twice as fast as the global average, and heatwaves that were once considered exceptional are becoming more frequent and longer-lasting. Infrastructure designed around 20th-century weather records is now being exposed to conditions it was never built to handle.

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Why not just install bigger ACs?

The answer is more complicated than it sounds.

Larger air-conditioning systems:

Consume more electricity.

Increase train weight.

Reduce energy efficiency.

Require redesign of roofs and electrical systems.

Rail operators are therefore balancing passenger comfort, energy use and operating costs while planning future fleets. What was once a network built to cope with winter snow and ice is increasingly being forced to adapt to Mediterranean-style heat across much of the continent.