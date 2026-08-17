Trump also called on Iran to surrender, saying Tehran should “put up the white flag of surrender.” He described the Iranians as “good poker players” but added that “they're dying.”

Oman caught between Washington & Tehran

Trump’s comments come as Iranian diplomats and Omani officials have been negotiating a provisional arrangement for managing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway has become one of the most critical flashpoints in the Middle East conflict. It is a major route for global energy shipments, making any disruption a potential threat to oil supplies, shipping and international markets.

Oman has traditionally maintained diplomatic channels with both Iran and the United States and has frequently played a role in facilitating communication between the two sides.

Advertisement

Trump says he is not in a hurry

Despite the escalating rhetoric, Trump said he has “no time schedule” for the negotiations and insisted that he was not under pressure to reach an agreement.

“I'm not in a hurry... the midterms have nothing to do with my thinking,” Trump said, according to Yingst. Iran's nuclear programme remains Trump's priority

In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump reiterated that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remains the US administration’s central objective.

“The number one Goal is, and always will be, that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or form, a Nuclear Weapon,” he wrote.

60-day ceasefire deadline approaches

Trump’s latest comments come as the deadline for the 60-day ceasefire between Iran and the US approaches. With the deadline nearing, the pressure is mounting on both sides to determine whether negotiations can produce a sustainable arrangement or whether tensions will escalate further.

Advertisement

For now, Trump’s message combines an uncompromising demand for Iranian surrender with a warning to countries attempting to influence the negotiations. His threat against Oman also highlights how the diplomatic space around the Strait of Hormuz is becoming increasingly fragile.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. Its location makes it indispensable to the movement of energy from major producers in the Gulf to international markets.

Any prolonged disruption could have consequences far beyond the Middle East, potentially driving up energy prices, increasing shipping costs and adding to inflationary pressures worldwide.

That makes the parallel negotiations involving Iran and Oman particularly significant. A provisional arrangement that keeps commercial shipping moving could help prevent the conflict from triggering a wider economic shock