Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
‘Will bomb the shit...’: Trump escalates Iran war rhetoric, threatens Oman over Strait of Hormuz talks

‘Will bomb the shit...’: Trump escalates Iran war rhetoric, threatens Oman over Strait of Hormuz talks

Despite the escalating rhetoric, Trump said he has “no time schedule” for the negotiations and insisted that he was not under pressure to reach an agreement. “I'm not in a hurry... the midterms have nothing to do with my thinking,” Trump said.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 6:23 PM IST
‘Will bomb the shit...’: Trump escalates Iran war rhetoric, threatens Oman over Strait of Hormuz talksOman has traditionally maintained diplomatic channels with both Iran and the United States and has frequently played a role in facilitating communication between the two sides. 

US President Donald Trump has escalated his rhetoric over the Iran conflict, threatening Oman with military action if Muscat’s efforts to negotiate a deal with Tehran over the Strait of Hormuz interfere with Washington’s objectives.

Speaking to Fox News journalist Trey Yingst, Trump was asked about parallel talks between Oman and Iran over the management of shipping through the strategic waterway. His response was blunt: “If Oman gets in the way, we’ll bomb the shit out of them.”

Advertisement

Trump also called on Iran to surrender, saying Tehran should “put up the white flag of surrender.” He described the Iranians as “good poker players” but added that “they're dying.”

Oman caught between Washington & Tehran 

Trump’s comments come as Iranian diplomats and Omani officials have been negotiating a provisional arrangement for managing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway has become one of the most critical flashpoints in the Middle East conflict. It is a major route for global energy shipments, making any disruption a potential threat to oil supplies, shipping and international markets.

Oman has traditionally maintained diplomatic channels with both Iran and the United States and has frequently played a role in facilitating communication between the two sides.

Advertisement

Trump says he is not in a hurry 

Despite the escalating rhetoric, Trump said he has “no time schedule” for the negotiations and insisted that he was not under pressure to reach an agreement.

“I'm not in a hurry... the midterms have nothing to do with my thinking,” Trump said, according to Yingst. Iran's nuclear programme remains Trump's priority

In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump reiterated that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remains the US administration’s central objective.

“The number one Goal is, and always will be, that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or form, a Nuclear Weapon,” he wrote.

60-day ceasefire deadline approaches 

Trump’s latest comments come as the deadline for the 60-day ceasefire between Iran and the US approaches. With the deadline nearing, the pressure is mounting on both sides to determine whether negotiations can produce a sustainable arrangement or whether tensions will escalate further.

Advertisement

For now, Trump’s message combines an uncompromising demand for Iranian surrender with a warning to countries attempting to influence the negotiations. His threat against Oman also highlights how the diplomatic space around the Strait of Hormuz is becoming increasingly fragile.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. Its location makes it indispensable to the movement of energy from major producers in the Gulf to international markets.

Any prolonged disruption could have consequences far beyond the Middle East, potentially driving up energy prices, increasing shipping costs and adding to inflationary pressures worldwide.

That makes the parallel negotiations involving Iran and Oman particularly significant. A provisional arrangement that keeps commercial shipping moving could help prevent the conflict from triggering a wider economic shock

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026 6:22 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more