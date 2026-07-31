‘Won’t stand by and watch…’: Georgia Meloni threatens to suspend Italy’s Schengen Agreement with Spain; here’s what that means

Meloni said: “I have spoken with Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi. Italy will not stand by and watch. We are convening the relevant bodies, and following these meetings, we are prepared to intervene with extraordinary measures to defend the borders and the safety of citizens, including the suspension of the Schengen Area with Spain. On illegal immigration, we will not yield an inch: defending the borders, stopping human traffickers, and ensuring effective repatriations will continue to be the line of this Government.”

MUST READ | Unprecedented scenes: Thousands of migrants break through border to enter Spain’s Ceuta

What does this mean?

This means that border checks would return, and identity checks would be reinstated at land, air, or sea borders with the Schengen country. Inspections that are normally absent within the Schengen area might be reinstated.

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People would still be able to travel between the Schengen countries but would experience delays, queues, and document checks.

Le immagini che arrivano da Ceuta sono impressionanti e dimostrano, ancora una volta, che l’immigrazione clandestina fuori controllo rappresenta una minaccia concreta per la sicurezza dei confini europei.



Mi sono confrontata con il Ministro dell’Interno Matteo Piantedosi.… — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) July 30, 2026

What’s at stake?

As per the Schengen Agreement, EU countries in the Schengen area benefit from certain rules.