Thermax share price sinks 16%, most since April 2025; here's why | Target prices 

"These factors, along with lower exports in industrial products segment during 1QFY27, led to PAT declining 86 per cent YoY to Rs 21.80 crore vs our estimate of Rs 110 crore," the brokerage said while suggesting 'Sell' on the stock.

Following the development, Thermax stock fell 16.08 per cent to hit a low of Rs 3,566.90 on BSE. This was the biggest drop for the stock in 15 months, as per Bloomberg. JM Financial suggested a 'Sell' on the stock with a target of Rs 3,075. UBS maintained its Buy with a target of Rs 5,600.

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"As a result, PAT missed JMFe/consensus by 86 per cent/81 per cent. Order inflow at Rs 2,809 crore (up 2 per cent YoY) fails to excite as this was despite securing an Rs 400 crore-plus data centre order from the US, not to mention it hugely undershot JMFe of Rs 4,100 crore," JM Financial said.

Thermax's investor call is scheduled at 11 am IST today. The management had earlier highlighted some pressure on execution in international markets, specifically the Middle East in the wake of the ongoing West Asia conflict.

"Commentary on order executions – mainly in the Industrial Infrastructure segment – will be a key variable to watch out for. Commentary on commodity price pressure and outlook on order inflow shall also be important," JM Financial said.