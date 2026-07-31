Thermax share price sinks 16%, most since April 2025; here's why | Target prices 

Thermax Ltd shares sank 16 per cent in Friday's trade, the most since April 2025, after the company reported what analysts said was "an extremely weak set of results in Q1", with a miss seen across revenue, Ebitda, and profit due to cost overruns. Analysts said Ebitda margin stood at 3 per cent against 10.4 per cent YoY, thanks to an increase in the estimated cost to complete its legacy project in the industrial infra segment, impacting profitability.
Even after adjusting these costs, industrial infra margins stood at 2.5 per cent against MOFSL's estimate of 4 per cent and last year's 7.9 per cent. The domestic brokerage noted that Q1 results also included Rs 56 crore income under the Package Scheme of Incentives for a subsidiary in the Industrial Infra segment.