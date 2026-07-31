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Astra Microwave shares jump 14% to hit record high after Rs 2,205 crore HAL order; all you need to know

Astra Microwave shares jump 14% to hit record high after Rs 2,205 crore HAL order; all you need to know

From a technical perspective, the stock was trading above its 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day, 50-day, 100-day, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), indicating a strong trend.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 11:15 AM IST
Astra Microwave shares jump 14% to hit record high after Rs 2,205 crore HAL order; all you need to knowThe multibagger stock has rallied 103.21 per cent over the last six months.

Shares of Astra Microwave Products Ltd surged nearly 14 per cent in Friday's trade to hit a record high after the company secured a major defence order from state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

The stock climbed 13.60 per cent to an all-time high of Rs 1,960. It was later trading 11.38 per cent higher at Rs 1,921.70. At this level, the multibagger stock has rallied 103.21 per cent over the last six months.

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In a regulatory filing, Astra Microwave said it has received an order worth Rs 2,205.23 crore from HAL for the procurement of 122 Advanced Array Assembly Units (AAAU) and 121 Interface Frames for the Uttam Radar programme.

The company said the order will be executed over a period of five years.

The Uttam Radar is an indigenous Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar developed for fighter aircraft. The programme is part of India's efforts to strengthen domestic defence manufacturing and reduce dependence on imported military equipment.

Bourses BSE and NSE have placed Astra Microwave under the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework. Exchanges move stocks into the ASM framework to caution investors about heightened volatility and strengthen market surveillance.

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From a technical perspective, the stock was trading above its 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day, 50-day, 100-day, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), indicating a strong trend.

Its 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 66.15. An RSI below 30 is considered oversold, while a reading above 70 is generally viewed as overbought.

Astra Microwave has a standalone price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 102.76 and a consolidated P/E of 94.70. Its price-to-book (P/B) ratio stood at 18.65. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at 18.73 on a standalone basis and 20.32 on a consolidated basis, while return on equity (RoE) was 18.15 per cent. According to Trendlyne data, the stock's one-year beta was 0.87, indicating average volatility.

As of June 2026, promoters held a 6.45 per cent stake in the company.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Jul 31, 2026 11:15 AM IST
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