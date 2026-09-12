Oil shock meets bond-market stress: Why 2026 is starting to resemble 2008 — but for different reasons

In the current environment, each spike in oil prices is feeding directly into inflation expectations. That creates a difficult feedback loop for bond markets: higher energy costs raise concerns about inflation, while those concerns push investors to demand higher yields on government debt.

Treasury yields surge

The pressure was evident across the US Treasury curve during the week. The two-year Treasury yield climbed above 4.60%, gaining 28 basis points, while the 10-year yield approached 5%. The 30-year Treasury yield reached roughly 5.38%, its highest area since 2007.

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The move came as oil prices headed higher amid escalating Middle East tensions. Rising energy costs, persistent inflation, heavy government issuance and expectations of tighter monetary policy all contributed to the sell-off in Treasuries.

The bond-market pressure persisted even after the US Treasury announced an increase in long-term bond buybacks. The Treasury tripled long-term buybacks to $6 billion, but the 10-year yield still moved above 4.85%, reaching its highest level since November 2023.

Fed faces a tougher policy backdrop

The inflation data further strengthened expectations of tighter policy. Producer prices rose 5.4% year-on-year, while core consumer prices increased 0.3% month-on-month, slightly above forecasts. Markets subsequently raised the probability of a September Federal Reserve rate hike to 87%.

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A later CPI reading showed headline inflation at 3.4% year-on-year, in line with expectations, while core CPI stood at 2.4%. However, core CPI rose 0.3% month-on-month against expectations of 0.2%, keeping rate-hike expectations elevated.

Why 2026 is different from 2008

The crucial difference is the source of the inflation impulse. In 2008, oil and yields reflected a demand-led environment before the global financial crisis triggered a severe economic contraction. Today, the oil shock is being generated by supply constraints linked to the Middle East conflict.

That distinction matters for investors. A supply-led oil shock can simultaneously threaten growth and keep inflation elevated, leaving central banks with less room to respond through rate cuts.

For markets, the result is an uncomfortable combination: higher oil, higher yields and tighter financial conditions—a correlation that may look familiar, but whose economic mechanism is distinctly different in 2026.