PM Modi-Xi Jinping bilateral meeting begins on sidelines of BRICS Summit

Modi welcomes Xi for bilateral talks

Modi thanked China for its support and cooperation during India’s BRICS chairmanship and welcomed Xi for the bilateral meeting in New Delhi.

“I express my gratitude for the support and cooperation received from China during India's BRICS chairmanship. We now have the opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation. Once again, a warm welcome to India,” PM Modi said.

The meeting between Modi and Xi is taking place on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, which India is hosting at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13.

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of BRICS Summit 2026.



(Video: DD News) pic.twitter.com/Du0myPd5Uo — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2026

Xi calls for India-China cooperation on BRICS

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During the meeting, Xi urged China and India to join hands for the high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation, according to the remarks made during the bilateral talks.

The discussions come as the two countries participate in the India-hosted summit alongside leaders of BRICS member and partner countries.

India, which holds the BRICS chair this year, is focusing on issues including trade, investment, energy, food security and cooperation among countries of the Global South.

The Modi-Xi meeting is being held as BRICS leaders discuss global economic and geopolitical issues and the grouping’s future priorities.