Yunus gifts map to Pakistani general showing Northeast as part of Bangladesh; stirs row

Bangladesh's interim head Muhammad Yunus courted controversy by presenting a disputed map depicting India's northeast as part of Bangladesh to Pakistan's Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chairperson General Sahir Shamshad Mirza. The meeting that has sparked a diplomatic incident between the neighbouring nations took place during the general's visit to Dhaka over the weekend. Images showed Yunus gifting a book titled 'Art of Triumph' whose cover displayed the contentious map.

The move comes at a time of improved relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan, but has drawn widespread criticism online and raised concerns about regional stability.

The cover of the book presented by Yunus to General Mirza depicts Assam and other northeastern Indian states within Bangladesh's territory, echoing calls for a "Greater Bangladesh". India's Ministry of External Affairs has yet to issue an official response.

Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan Calls on Chief Adviser



DHAKA, October 26: The visiting Chairman of Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State… pic.twitter.com/A9QmFMHk4F — Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh (@ChiefAdviserGoB) October 26, 2025

The diplomatic episode follows a series of remarks and actions by Yunus that have challenged India's sovereignty and heightened sensitivities around the border. During his official visit to China in April, Yunus commented on the landlocked nature of India's northeast, saying, "The seven states of India, the eastern part of India... they are a landlocked country. They have no way to reach out to the ocean," and followed with, "We are the only guardian of the ocean for all this region. So this opens up a huge possibility. So this could be an extension of the Chinese economy.” These remarks were received with consternation in New Delhi.

Tensions have been aggravated by Yunus's associates propagating similar themes. In 2024, a close aide, Nahidul Islam, posted a map on social media depicting parts of West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam as belonging to Bangladesh. The post, also referencing "Greater Bangladesh", was later removed after backlash.

Indian officials had stressed the strategic importance of the northeastern region. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted its status as a vital connectivity hub within BIMSTEC, and New Delhi has since cancelled a transhipment agreement that allowed Bangladeshi goods passage through Indian territory.