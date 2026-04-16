Zero breaches in Hormuz: US tightens grip as Iran-flagged ship turned away

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday that its naval forces have turned back 10 vessels and prevented any ship from crossing a blockade on Iranian ports since operations began earlier this week.

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It said an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel attempted to evade the blockade after leaving Bandar Abbas, exiting the Strait of Hormuz and sailing along the Iranian coastline.

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"The guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) successfully redirected the vessel, which is heading back to Iran," CENTCOM said, adding that "ZERO ships have broken through since the start of the U.S. blockade on Monday."

Yesterday, an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel tried to evade the U.S. blockade after leaving Bandar Abbas, exiting the Strait of Hormuz, and transiting along the Iranian coastline. The guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) successfully redirected the vessel, which is… pic.twitter.com/EUnwhwYiDv — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 15, 2026

CENTCOM, which oversees US military operations across West Asia, parts of Central Asia, and nearby strategic waterways, said its forces continue to monitor and patrol regional waters in support of the US blockade on ships entering or exiting Iranian ports.

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It added that American naval, marine and air assets remain deployed to enforce the operation. "After implementing the blockade on ships entering and departing Iranian ports, American forces halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea," it said, adding that "US Sailors, Marines, and Airmen remain positioned and ready to act against any vessels seeking to violate the blockade."

The command said thousands of personnel are involved in the operation, including "5,000 Sailors and Marines from the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group." It also shared footage of USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducting flight operations in the Arabian Sea.

On Wednesday, CENTCOM said that during the first 48 hours of the US blockade on ships entering and exiting Iranian ports, no vessels have made it past US forces. It added that 9 vessels had complied with direction from US forces to turn around and return toward an Iranian port or coastal area.

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Separately, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday that a Malta-flagged crude carrier became the first vessel to attempt westward passage through the Strait of Hormuz since the blockade began.

The vessel, identified as the VLCC Agios Fanourios I, was expected to arrive in Basra, Iraq, on Thursday, where ports are not under US blockade. It had earlier anchored in the Gulf of Oman for nearly two days before attempting the transit again, Marine Traffic said.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most critical energy corridors, linking Gulf oil producers with global markets, and the latest developments mark an escalation in maritime tensions in West Asia.