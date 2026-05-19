At 23, Tushar Kumar becomes youngest-ever Indian-origin to become mayor in UK

Tushar Kumar, 23, has become the youngest Indian-origin Mayor in the United Kingdom after taking charge as Mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood in eastern England. A Labour councillor, Kumar joined the Elstree and Borehamwood Town Council in 2023 and had previously served as Deputy Mayor.

Kumar's rise follows his election as Britain's youngest Indian-origin councillor at age 20. When first elected in May 2023, he was a second-year Politics undergraduate at King's College London. Since then, he has progressed from councillor to deputy mayor and now to the top civic post in the town council.

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"An incredible honour to officially become the Mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood last night and, at 23 years old, the youngest ever Indian-origin Mayor in the history of the United Kingdom. I am truly humbled by the trust placed in me and incredibly grateful for all the support, kindness and encouragement I have received throughout this journey. Thank you to everyone who attended the Mayor Making Ceremony at Fairway Hall and to all those who have supported me over the years – from residents, community organisations and fellow councillors, to my family and friends who have always believed in me," said Kumar, in a statement following the ceremony. He also thanked outgoing mayor Dan Ozarow for his service and welcomed Councillor Linda Smith as his new Deputy Mayor.

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Kumar outlined his priorities for the year, focusing on community presence, support for local organisations and charities, and encouraging young people to engage in public service. He described serving the town as a privilege.

He was elected Labour councillor with 832 votes, narrowly defeating the Conservative candidate in a seat held by Conservatives for 30 years. Kumar lived in Rohtak, Haryana, until age 10 before his parents moved to the UK. His mother, Parveen Rani, also serves on Hertsmere Borough Council and was deputy mayor.

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Kumar credits the Civic Leadership Academy at King's College London for improving his confidence and public speaking. He also gained experience with the University Officers' Training Corps.

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He has worked in policy, education, and research, including roles at the Department for Work and Pensions and a national LGBTQ+ charity. Kumar supports youth empowerment and education and volunteers for literacy initiatives and community events. Having graduated, he now works full-time and plans to start a master's in political economy at UCL while continuing as Mayor.

Kumar has chosen WD6 Food Support, a voluntary network helping residents in need, as his mayoral charity. The local council Mayor's role is mainly civic and ceremonial, acting as a representative and linking community groups with the council.

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Kumar is known to often visit India to give talks at schools and universities. He organised the council's first Diwali celebration, now an annual event. He noted his family has no political background in India and said politics there was very different and harder to enter. He sees more opportunities in the UK.

His mother founded Hindi Shiksha Parishad UK, offering free Hindi classes, where Kumar volunteers when possible. On future ambitions, he aspires to become UK Prime Minister, inspired by Rishi Sunak's example. For now, Kumar focuses on civic representation, supporting local organisations, and encouraging youth participation in community life and public service.