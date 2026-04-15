King Charles III, Queen Camilla to not meet Epstein survivors in US. Here's why

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will not meet survivors of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during their upcoming US state visit, a Buckingham Palace source has confirmed, as per reported by BBC.

The visit, scheduled from April 27 to 30, comes at a time when ties between the UK and the US are under strain, including disagreements over the Iran war.

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As per the report, palace sources said the King can still play an important role in maintaining ties between the two countries, describing the relationship as one that has “survived many presidencies and of course many reigns”.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman also underlined the importance of the partnership, saying:

“So yes, we are close allies, we do disagree on things, but that doesn't detract from the value that both sides get from this relationship and have done over many decades.”

Why the royals won’t meet survivors

There have been growing calls for the King and Queen to meet Epstein’s victims, especially after the Prince Andrew controversy.

US Congressman Ro Khanna, survivor Lisa Phillips and the family of Virginia Giuffre are among those who made the appeal.

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But Palace sources said such a meeting could affect ongoing legal cases.

The source said, "We fully understand and appreciate the survivors' position, but can only reiterate that our position is clear that anything that could potentially impact on ongoing police inquiries and assessments, and any potential legal action that could result from that, would be to the detriment of the survivors themselves in their pursuit of justice."

Queen Camilla, who has worked on issues related to domestic abuse, recently spoke at St James's Palace, saying:

"To every survivor of every kind of violence, many of whom have not been able to tell their stories or who have not been believed, please know that you are not alone,"

What’s on the schedule

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The visit will begin in Washington DC, where the King and Queen will attend official events including a tea party, a garden party and a military review. The King will also meet US President Donald Trump privately, followed by a state dinner at the White House.

One of the key moments of the trip will be the King’s address to the US Congress. He will be only the second British monarch to do so after Queen Elizabeth II.

In New York, the couple will visit the 9/11 Memorial, meet first responders, attend a community event in Harlem and take part in a literacy programme linked to Winnie the Pooh. They will also attend a business event and a reception.

In Virginia, the King will visit a national park, interact with local communities and attend an event marking 250 years of American independence.