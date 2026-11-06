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Russell Brand faces prison after UK jury convicts him of rape, sexually assaulting 3 women

Russell Brand faces prison after UK jury convicts him of rape, sexually assaulting 3 women

Brand, 51, denied all the charges and maintained that he had never had non-consensual sex.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 9:51 AM IST
Russell Brand faces prison after UK jury convicts him of rape, sexually assaulting 3 womenBrand said the incidents, which dated back more than 20 years, were consensual, reinvented or re-imagined.
SUMMARY
  • Brand denied every charge, insisting all sexual encounters had been consensual
  • Jurors acquitted him of two rape charges and attempted indecent assault
  • One continuing investigation concerns an alleged rape involving a 16-year-old girl

A London jury on Thursday convicted comedian Russell Brand of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others, following a four-week trial marked by emotional testimony. The former broadcaster and Hollywood actor now faces a lengthy prison term, Reuters reported.

Brand, 51, denied all the charges and maintained that he had never had non-consensual sex. The jury found him guilty of one count of rape and three sexual assaults committed between 2004 and 2009. It acquitted him of two other rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

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Police said Brand remained under investigation over two other alleged rapes, including one involving a girl who was 16 at the time. Detective Inspector Laura Nelson, who led the investigation, said she expected other women to come forward and assured them that their complaints would be taken seriously.

Prosecutors told Southwark Crown Court that Brand used his growing fame and power to pursue women regardless of their wishes. Senior Crown prosecutor David Roberts described him as a calculated sexual predator who could appear funny and charming but was also ruthless and manipulative.

Brand said the incidents, which dated back more than 20 years, were consensual, reinvented or re-imagined. He acknowledged that he had dedicated much of his life to what he called reckless philandering and idiocy, but said sexual consent was fundamental.

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The court heard testimony from six complainants, all of whom have lifelong anonymity. None of the women knew one another, but they approached police after a television documentary and press reports in 2023 carried separate allegations against Brand by other women who were not involved in the trial.

One complainant said Brand grabbed her breasts less than a minute after meeting her at a party in a bar. Another woman, who described herself as a fan, said she went to his home for consensual sex but he removed a condom and raped her.

The offences took place as Brand rose from performing stand-up comedy at small venues to becoming a prominent television and radio presenter and a Hollywood actor. He starred in films including "Get Him to the Greek" and "Arthur" and was married to US singer Katy Perry for 14 months.

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Brand later moved away from mainstream television and film work and built a large social media following as an anti-establishment commentator. He has previously spoken about his struggles with drugs and sex addiction, including in his 2007 autobiography, "My Booky Wook".

Judge Joel Bennathan refused Brand bail and ordered him to remain in custody ahead of sentencing on Monday. The case has renewed scrutiny of how the entertainment industry handles complaints against prominent figures. Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said the conviction showed that no one was above the law, regardless of fame or power.

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Published on: Nov 6, 2026 9:51 AM IST
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