'It just takes one maniac to...': Donald Trump likens immigration to 'zombie apocalypse', calls Biden 'stupid' in Elon Musk interview

In a chaotic exchange on X, Donald Trump took aim at familiar targets, dismissing climate change while hyping up the threat of nuclear conflict.

"The biggest threat is not global warming, where the ocean is going to rise one-eighth of an inch over the next 400 years," Trump quipped, adding that "you'll have more oceanfront property, right?" Instead, he argued, "the biggest threat is nuclear warming," pointing to the risks posed by countries with significant nuclear capabilities under what he called "stupid people like Biden."

As Trump rambled about a "zombie apocalypse" of immigration and repeatedly blasted President Joe Biden as "stupid," Elon Musk, who hosted the conversation, attributed technical glitches to a cyber "attack."

The discussion, intended to revitalize Trump's sagging campaign, faced delays and disruptions, with Musk claiming, "The massive attack illustrates there's a lot of opposition to people just hearing what President Trump has to say."

The two billionaires used the platform to air grievances, with Musk lamenting the state of the U.S. southern border, comparing it to the "zombie apocalypse" depicted in the film "World War Z."

Trump, banned from the platform after the Capitol riot in 2021 but reinstated by Musk, leaned into his usual themes, boasting about his relationships with autocrats like Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping while promising, "We're going to build an Iron Dome... because it just takes one maniac to, you know, start something."

Musk, seemingly eager for a role in a potential Trump administration, pitched himself as a cost-cutter, suggesting, "I think it would be great to just have a government efficiency commission that takes a look at these things and just ensures that taxpayer money... is spent in a good way." Trump appeared sold on the idea, telling Musk, "You're the greatest cutter," in a nod to the Tesla boss’s sweeping staff cuts after taking over Twitter.