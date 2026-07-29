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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 29: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 29: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices on July 29: In order to reduce dependence on the Middle East and avoid supply disruptions, India is planning to source up to a quarter of its liquefied petroleum gas imports from the United States by 2027.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 8:42 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 29: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on July 29: Check rates across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns about LPG, CNG and PNG prices continue to persist even though rates for all three fuels have remained unchanged for over a month. The worries have increased amid the US-Iran conflict, as vessel crossings along key shipping routes have dropped sharply due to worsening regional security and recent military actions involving the United States and Iran.

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But, in order to reduce dependence on the Middle East and avoid supply disruptions, India is planning to source up to a quarter of its liquefied petroleum gas imports from the United States by 2027. According to three sources cited by Reuters, this move is also expected to support New Delhi's efforts to secure a trade deal with Washington.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 29

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 29

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Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,930

Bengaluru

3,021

Hyderabad

3,191

Mumbai

2,885.50

Chennai

3,106

Kolkata

3,081.50

Jaipur

2,957.50

Noida

2.930

Gurugram

2,947.50

Chandigarh

2,954.50

ALSO READ: Need an LPG connection fast? BPCL's new Bharatgas Lite ZIP promises instant setup, quick delivery

CNG prices across major cities on July 29

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

 109

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 99.50

Jaipur

96

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

99.90

PNG prices across major cities on July 29

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Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

India's decision to diversify LPG sourcing follows its worst LPG shortage earlier this year, caused by the Iran conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which disrupted supplies. The government took emergency measures to divert petrochemical feedstocks from industry to households, which use LPG as cooking fuel.

India is the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, sourcing about 90 per cent of its 21.85 million metric tonnes of LPG imports from the Middle East in 2025. Imports accounted for around 66 per cent of the country's LPG consumption, according to government data.

DON'T MISS | India plans to buy a quarter of its LPG imports from the US in 2027: Report

Ship traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb strait has fallen, while transit through the Strait of Hormuz remains low. The decline followed attacks by Yemeni Houthis on Saudi oil installations along the Red Sea coast, despite a pause in strikes between the United States and Iran.

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A senior Iranian official said Iran would stop its own attacks as long as the United States did the same. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said Tehran's position remained, "attack for attack: if the attacks stop, Iran will also halt its operations. That message has already been conveyed to the United States."

After 13 nights of intensifying US air strikes on Iran, the Pentagon suspended the campaign late on Friday. The pause came after advisers to former President Donald Trump told him they were running out of targets and raised concerns about depleting the US arsenal.

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Published on: Jul 29, 2026 8:42 AM IST
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