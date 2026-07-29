LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 29: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other cities

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 29

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 29

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Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,930 Bengaluru 3,021 Hyderabad 3,191 Mumbai 2,885.50 Chennai 3,106 Kolkata 3,081.50 Jaipur 2,957.50 Noida 2.930 Gurugram 2,947.50 Chandigarh 2,954.50

ALSO READ: Need an LPG connection fast? BPCL's new Bharatgas Lite ZIP promises instant setup, quick delivery

CNG prices across major cities on July 29

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 99.50 Jaipur 96 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 99.90

PNG prices across major cities on July 29

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Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

India's decision to diversify LPG sourcing follows its worst LPG shortage earlier this year, caused by the Iran conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which disrupted supplies. The government took emergency measures to divert petrochemical feedstocks from industry to households, which use LPG as cooking fuel.

India is the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, sourcing about 90 per cent of its 21.85 million metric tonnes of LPG imports from the Middle East in 2025. Imports accounted for around 66 per cent of the country's LPG consumption, according to government data.

DON'T MISS | India plans to buy a quarter of its LPG imports from the US in 2027: Report

Ship traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb strait has fallen, while transit through the Strait of Hormuz remains low. The decline followed attacks by Yemeni Houthis on Saudi oil installations along the Red Sea coast, despite a pause in strikes between the United States and Iran.

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A senior Iranian official said Iran would stop its own attacks as long as the United States did the same. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said Tehran's position remained, "attack for attack: if the attacks stop, Iran will also halt its operations. That message has already been conveyed to the United States."

After 13 nights of intensifying US air strikes on Iran, the Pentagon suspended the campaign late on Friday. The pause came after advisers to former President Donald Trump told him they were running out of targets and raised concerns about depleting the US arsenal.

