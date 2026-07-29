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Want to know where women thrive the most? Denmark ranks No. 1 globally; check the top 15 nations for safety and equality

Want to know where women thrive the most? Denmark ranks No. 1 globally; check the top 15 nations for safety and equality

Northern Europe continues to lead the rankings, with all five Nordic countries securing positions in the top five.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 8:30 AM IST
Want to know where women thrive the most? Denmark ranks No. 1 globally; check the top 15 nations for safety and equalityStrong public institutions, social welfare systems and lower levels of violence against women have helped these countries maintain their position at the top of the index.

Denmark has been ranked as the best country in the world for women, while Nordic nations continue to dominate global rankings for women’s safety, inclusion and access to justice, according to the latest Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Index 2025/26, reported by Visual Capitalist.

Published by the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security and highlighted by Visual Capitalist, the index ranks 181 countries based on 13 indicators across three key areas — women’s inclusion, justice and security.

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The latest rankings show a clear gap between countries providing stronger protections and opportunities for women and those facing challenges due to conflict, political instability and humanitarian crises.

Countries with the best conditions for women

Northern Europe continues to lead the rankings, with all five Nordic countries securing positions in the top five.

The top 15 countries in the WPS Index are:

  1. Denmark — Rank 1 
  2. Iceland — Rank 2 
  3. Norway — Rank 3 
  4. Sweden — Rank 3 
  5. Finland — Rank 5 
  6. Luxembourg — Rank 6 
  7. Belgium — Rank 7 
  8. Netherlands — Rank 8 
  9. Austria — Rank 9 
  10. New Zealand — Rank 9 
  11. Australia — Rank 11 
  12. Estonia — Rank 11 
  13. Ireland — Rank 13 
  14. Slovenia — Rank 14 
  15. Lithuania — Rank 15 

Why Nordic countries remain ahead

Nordic nations have consistently performed well due to their progress in areas such as education, workforce participation, financial inclusion, legal protections and political representation.

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Strong public institutions, social welfare systems and lower levels of violence against women have helped these countries maintain their position at the top of the index.

However, no country achieved a perfect score of 1.0, highlighting that challenges around gender equality and women’s wellbeing continue to exist worldwide.

Outside Europe, Australia and New Zealand remain among the strongest performers. Meanwhile, Costa Rica and Uruguay entered the top global quintile for the first time, reflecting improvements in women’s rights and social conditions.

Conflict-hit countries rank lowest

At the bottom of the index are countries dealing with prolonged conflict, instability and humanitarian emergencies. These challenges have directly affected women’s safety, access to justice and economic opportunities.

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The lowest-ranked countries include:

Afghanistan
Yemen
Central African Republic
Syria
Sudan
Haiti
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Burundi
South Sudan
Myanmar

Afghanistan ranks last in the index, with a score less than one-third of Denmark’s.

The report found that more than 70% of women living in the 12 lowest-ranked countries are located within 50 kilometres of armed conflict, increasing their risk of displacement, violence and limited access to essential services.

Women’s wellbeing reflects wider social progress

The WPS Index does not only measure gender equality. It also examines wider factors, including healthcare access, economic participation, legal rights, political representation and personal security.

Countries that rank higher generally have stronger institutions, better social support systems and greater opportunities for women. In contrast, nations facing instability often struggle across multiple areas that affect women’s lives.

The ranking highlights that women’s wellbeing is closely linked to a country’s overall stability, governance and ability to provide equal opportunities.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 29, 2026 8:30 AM IST
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