Want to know where women thrive the most? Denmark ranks No. 1 globally; check the top 15 nations for safety and equality

The latest rankings show a clear gap between countries providing stronger protections and opportunities for women and those facing challenges due to conflict, political instability and humanitarian crises.

Countries with the best conditions for women

Northern Europe continues to lead the rankings, with all five Nordic countries securing positions in the top five.

The top 15 countries in the WPS Index are:

Denmark — Rank 1 Iceland — Rank 2 Norway — Rank 3 Sweden — Rank 3 Finland — Rank 5 Luxembourg — Rank 6 Belgium — Rank 7 Netherlands — Rank 8 Austria — Rank 9 New Zealand — Rank 9 Australia — Rank 11 Estonia — Rank 11 Ireland — Rank 13 Slovenia — Rank 14 Lithuania — Rank 15

Why Nordic countries remain ahead

Nordic nations have consistently performed well due to their progress in areas such as education, workforce participation, financial inclusion, legal protections and political representation.

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Strong public institutions, social welfare systems and lower levels of violence against women have helped these countries maintain their position at the top of the index.

However, no country achieved a perfect score of 1.0, highlighting that challenges around gender equality and women’s wellbeing continue to exist worldwide.

Outside Europe, Australia and New Zealand remain among the strongest performers. Meanwhile, Costa Rica and Uruguay entered the top global quintile for the first time, reflecting improvements in women’s rights and social conditions.

Conflict-hit countries rank lowest

At the bottom of the index are countries dealing with prolonged conflict, instability and humanitarian emergencies. These challenges have directly affected women’s safety, access to justice and economic opportunities.

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The lowest-ranked countries include:

Afghanistan

Yemen

Central African Republic

Syria

Sudan

Haiti

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Burundi

South Sudan

Myanmar

Afghanistan ranks last in the index, with a score less than one-third of Denmark’s.

The report found that more than 70% of women living in the 12 lowest-ranked countries are located within 50 kilometres of armed conflict, increasing their risk of displacement, violence and limited access to essential services.

Women’s wellbeing reflects wider social progress

The WPS Index does not only measure gender equality. It also examines wider factors, including healthcare access, economic participation, legal rights, political representation and personal security.

Countries that rank higher generally have stronger institutions, better social support systems and greater opportunities for women. In contrast, nations facing instability often struggle across multiple areas that affect women’s lives.

The ranking highlights that women’s wellbeing is closely linked to a country’s overall stability, governance and ability to provide equal opportunities.