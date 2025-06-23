'N word’ should not be...': Trump slams Putin aide’s 'casual' nuke threat over arming Iran after US airstrikes

A flurry of missile strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities has reignited global tensions — and now, US President Donald Trump is taking sharp aim at Moscow. On Monday, Trump rebuked former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev for suggesting that countries are ready to arm Iran with nuclear warheads, branding the comment as dangerously flippant.

On June 22, Dmitry Medvedev claimed that following US airstrikes on Iran, several countries were “ready to directly supply” nuclear weapons to Iranian forces. He added that Tehran would also ramp up its pursuit of nuclear arms.

Trump, responding on Truth Social, condemned the remarks. “Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the ‘N word’ (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran?” he wrote. “Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination? If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY. The ‘N word’ should not be treated so casually. I guess that’s why Putin’s ‘THE BOSS.’”

Trump also praised the US military’s weekend strikes, highlighting the firepower of American nuclear submarines. “They are the most powerful and lethal weapons ever built, and just launched the 30 Tomahawks — All 30 hit their mark perfectly,” he noted.

The US assault targeted three key Iranian nuclear sites — Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow. In the aftermath, Medvedev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, issued a string of online statements reinforcing Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

In one X post, Medvedev said, “The enrichment of nuclear material and, now we can say it outright, the future production of nuclear weapons will continue.” He emphasized that despite American strikes, Iran’s “critical infrastructure of the nuclear fuel cycle” remained largely intact.