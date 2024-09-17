'Not going to be close': Tech billionaire Peter Thiel makes this prediction about US Elections 2024

Tech billionaire Peter Thiel has expressed a very contrarian viewpoint. Speaking at a summit recently, Thiel has forecasted a decisive outcome in the 2024 presidential election, rejecting the idea of another tight contest, which many pundits believe could happen this time. During a recent appearance at "The All-In Summit," Thiel stated that either Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump would secure a significant victory.

Thiel, a prominent Trump supporter, explained his viewpoint: "My contrarian take on this election is that it won’t be close. Historically, most presidential elections aren’t." He highlighted the 2016 and 2020 races as exceptions, noting that a majority of elections tend to produce clear winners.

He went on to predict a significant shift in the coming months, suggesting that either Harris' support would dwindle, or Trump’s base would lose motivation, leading to a collapse on one side. “One side is going to fold within the next two months,” Thiel remarked.

Though Thiel has backed Trump financially in the past, contributing to the 2016 campaign and various Senate races, he has now chosen to withdraw from political donations. However, he remains a strong advocate for Trump and Ohio Senator JD Vance. "I’m still very much pro-Trump, pro-JD Vance. While I’m no longer donating to political causes, I’m supporting them in other ways," Thiel affirmed.

Thiel expressed doubts about the influence of political contributions, especially in the case of a landslide victory. He further speculated that if the election turned out to be close, Harris and the Democrats might resort to questionable tactics, such as ballot harvesting or altering election rules, to secure a win.