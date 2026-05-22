'Not meant for Chinese billionaires but for babies of slaves': Trump targets birthright citizenship again

As the US Supreme Court prepares to hear one of the most politically charged immigration cases in recent years, Donald Trump has intensified his public campaign against birthright citizenship, arguing that the constitutional protection was originally intended for “babies of slaves” and not wealthy foreigners entering the United States.

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Speaking at a White House press conference on Thursday, Trump sharpened his criticism ahead of the expected court ruling and warned it would be a “disgrace” if the judges ruled against his administration’s effort to curb automatic citizenship rights for children born on American soil.

“We are the only country in the world that has it [birthright citizenship]. You step in our country and all of a sudden you’re citizen this was not meant for Chinese billionaires, this was meant for the babies of slaves,” Trump said.

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Trump renews attack ahead of court ruling

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The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its judgment soon as it nears the end of its current term. The case has emerged as a major test of Trump’s immigration agenda and his attempt to tighten rules around citizenship and undocumented migration.

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At the White House event, Trump continued pressing the court to support his executive order restricting automatic citizenship for certain children born in the United States.

“It would be a disgrace if the Supreme Court of the United States allows that to happen,” he said.

Calling the case one of the most significant matters before the court, Trump added, “This decision by the Supreme Court is a very big one. They’ll probably rule against me because they seem to like doing that.”

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Trump further argued that continuing birthright citizenship in its current form would become an “economic disaster” for the United States.

What the birthright citizenship case is about

The legal battle began after Trump, following his return to the White House last year, signed an executive order stating that children born in the US to undocumented immigrants or people on temporary visas would no longer automatically receive American citizenship.

Multiple lower courts later blocked the order, ruling that it was unconstitutional and violated the Citizenship Clause under the 14th Amendment, which guarantees citizenship to nearly everyone born on US soil.

Critics of Trump’s move argue that birthright citizenship is clearly protected by the Constitution and say the president exceeded the limits of executive authority through the order.

Trump’s repeated criticism of the Supreme Court

Trump has repeatedly broken with long-standing political conventions by openly criticising Supreme Court judges and publicly commenting on pending cases.

Earlier on April 1, Trump personally attended a hearing linked to the birthright citizenship case, becoming the first sitting US president to appear in the audience during such proceedings.

Earlier this month, Trump also criticised the Supreme Court after it ruled that his broad tariff measures imposed on several countries were unlawful.

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He had earlier argued that Supreme Court justices should remain “loyal to the person that appointed them.”