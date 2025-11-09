‘People against tariffs are fools’: Donald Trump vows $2,000 payouts from tariff revenue

President Donald Trump has promised that “almost all Americans” will receive a $2,000 payment as part of what he called a “Tariff Dividend,” in a series of posts on his Truth Social platform touting his trade policy.

In his latest social media spree, Trump claimed that the United States is “the richest, most respected country in the world” under his leadership — with record stock prices, high 401(k) balances, and factories “going up all over the place.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

“A dividend of at least $2,000 a person (not including high-income people!) will be paid to everyone,” the president wrote, without clarifying how or when such payments would be distributed. He suggested that the money would come from revenue generated by US tariffs, which he said are “bringing in trillions of dollars” and could even be used to start paying down the national debt, now at $37 trillion.

Trump defended his use of tariffs as a key driver of US economic strength and lashed out at critics. “People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS!” he wrote, arguing that the levies had fueled investment and job creation.

The promise comes as Trump’s sweeping tariff programme faces legal uncertainty. Last week, the Supreme Court heard arguments in a case challenging his invocation of emergency powers to impose broad tariffs — a move that three lower courts have already ruled illegal.

Advertisement

In a another post, Trump vented frustration at what he described as judicial overreach:

“So, let’s get this straight??? The President … is allowed to stop ALL TRADE with a Foreign Country … but is not allowed to put a simple Tariff … even for purposes of NATIONAL SECURITY? That is NOT what our great Founders had in mind!”

The court’s decision, expected in the coming months, will determine the future of Trump’s tariff authority — and potentially the funding source for his proposed “$2,000 per person” payment.