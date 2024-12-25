‘Right wing civil war will be over Indians,’ says US political commentator; triggers debate

An American political commentator triggered a debate after he said that the right wing civil war will be over Indians, and that racism is the only explanation for wanting to restrict their numbers. This comes amid an ongoing discussion in the country ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s swearing-in. Trump has said that they would deport all illegal immigrants in the country but protect the so-called “dreamer” immigrants.

US political commentator and researcher, and President of Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology (CSPI), Richard Hanania, said, “The right wing civil war is going to be over Indians. The populists hate all immigration. The Tech Right will go along with them on Latin America and Africa because of the skills issue. They'll go along with Muslims because of cultural concerns. High-skilled Indians is the one group where racism is the only explanation for wanting to restrict numbers.”

Many questioned Hanania on why it should be considered racism if America prefers Americans for employment. “Why should Americans not prioritise other Americans over Indians?” asked a user, while another said, “I don’t live in North America but have heard many complain about the sudden influx of Indians in their neighbourhoods. Not sure why they are arriving in such numbers or why they are seen as an issue. But these are not tech enclaves. Rural Pennsylvania, etc.”

“Not really, the tech sector sponsors green cards to get cheaper labor who will work under unpleasant work conditions, it takes jobs away from citizens when the numbers aren’t carefully controlled,” said a user, while another commented, “Lifting limits on H-1B visas will flood the STEM labor market with foreign workers. That’s not America First.”

Responding to a user who said, “The Indian Hustle goes like this. They come here using an H1-B Visa to steal an American Job. Then they import more like them. They take over middle management, only hire Indians, eventually they become CEOs. Their only super power? Importing more Obedient Indians. That’s it,” Hanania called it structural racism of the right. He said there is no cost to acting in irrational ways.

“​​All day I’ve seen rightists complain about Indians in tech, not a single one was actually in tech. Just found out “US Tech Workers” group is just a guy not in the industry who doesn’t like immigrants. It’s all resentful losers looking for an excuse to be racist, trying to destroy the most successful American industry from the outside to feel better about themselves,” said Hanania is a separate tweet.

TRUMP ON IMMIGRATION

Trump, earlier this month, announced plans to end birthright citizenship and deport all illegal immigrants in the country. In an interview on NBC News' 'Meet the Press with Kristen Welker', Trump stated his plan to take executive action to end birthright citizenship on his first day in office.

Despite this, Trump said he wanted to protect 'dreamer' immigrants, who were brought to the US illegally as children. He noted that many have been in the country for years and have become successful. Trump emphasized the need for a system that allows people to enter the country legally, stating, "We are going to make it very easy for people to come in terms of they have to pass the test. They have to be able to tell you what the Statue of Liberty is. They have to tell you a little bit about our country. They have to love our country."