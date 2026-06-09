Trump says Iran shot down US Apache helicopter over Strait of Hormuz, vows response

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Iran had shot down a US Army Apache attack helicopter while it was on patrol over the Strait of Hormuz, warning that Washington would be compelled to respond to the attack.

"I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

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He added that both crew members aboard the aircraft had survived the incident.

"There were two pilots involved and both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack," Trump said.

"I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States… pic.twitter.com/yMGXqG89ax — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 9, 2026

According to the Associated Press, the two Army aviators were rescued after the helicopter went down near the strategically vital waterway, which Iran has effectively closed during the conflict involving the US and Israel.

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Second confirmed loss

The Apache incident marks the second confirmed loss of a crewed US aircraft during the current Middle East conflict. Earlier in April, Washington had acknowledged that an F-15 fighter jet had been shot down by Iran.

US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American military operations in the Middle East, confirmed that the two crew members had been rescued.

"The Soldiers were safely rescued within approximately two hours and are in stable condition," CENTCOM said in a statement posted on X.

CENTCOM added that a naval surface drone played a role in assisting the rescue operation near the coast of Oman.

The Apache helicopter is a heavily armed attack aircraft operated by a crew of two and equipped with a 30mm chain gun, Hellfire missiles and other weapons.

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Fragile ceasefire

Trump's remarks have added to uncertainty surrounding the ceasefire that has been in place since April 8.

Tensions had already escalated after Iran and Israel exchanged fire earlier this week, marking the biggest challenge yet to the truce. Although both countries later agreed to halt attacks following an appeal from Trump, Tehran warned it would resume hostilities if Israel continued strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The renewed violence has complicated international efforts to restore stability and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil shipping routes.

The deal

Despite warning of retaliation, Trump expressed optimism about diplomatic efforts with Iran.

"We have a good chance" of reaching an agreement in "two or three days," he said, without providing further details.

"We're very close to having a very, very good, strong, powerful deal," Trump said.

The US president also suggested that Washington retained the capability to intensify military operations but indicated he preferred a diplomatic resolution.

"If we go and bomb — which we could do very easily if we want — and we spend another two or three weeks bombing, they'll have nothing left whatsoever. But you won't have the strait open for months," Trump said.

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"If we do the bombing, a lot of people are going to be killed. Who wants to do that? I don't."

Mediators led largely by Pakistan have been working for weeks to secure a lasting agreement, though both Washington and Tehran have continued to maintain hardline positions.

(With inputs from agencies)