US announces visa restrictions on Central Americans accused of aiding Chinese CCP

The United States on Thursday unveiled a visa policy targeting certain Central American nationals alleged to be acting on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and undermining local rule of law.

Under the new framework, Washington can deny US visas to “Central American nationals who, while in Central American countries and intentionally acting on behalf of the CCP, knowingly direct, authorize, fund, provide significant support to, or carry out activities that undermine the rule of law in Central America,” said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a notification dated September 4.

The policy is already set to affect multiple individuals previously involved in such conduct. Rubio clarified, “As a result, these individuals and their immediate family members will be generally ineligible for entry into the United States. We continue to promote accountability for Central American nationals who intentionally work with the CCP in Central America and destabilise our hemisphere.”

The notification cites Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act as the legal basis for these measures. However, Rubio did not specify any names or provide concrete examples of the activities prompting the restrictions.

US-China relations have been under sustained strain for years, encompassing disputes over trade tariffs, cybersecurity, intellectual property, allegations of spying, COVID-19 origins, TikTok ownership, and tensions in Hong Kong and Taiwan. Beijing has also sought to expand influence in Latin America, a region historically under the US sphere.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington had not issued a response at the time of the announcement.