Is Biden considering dropping out of US Presidential race? Here's what we know

US President Joe Biden is likely to make a major announcement regarding his re-election bid soon. Biden is facing increased pressure from within the Democratic Party to step aside from the presidential race. People close to the POTUS believe Biden has begun to accept the fact he may not be able to win and might have to drop out of the race.

One of the people in Biden's close circle said that after 3 weeks of convincing the POTUS, he hasn't made up his mind to leave the race yet. Another said 'reality is setting in' and Biden could very well announce Kamala Harris as his replacement, The NYT reported.

Democrats against Joe Biden; here's why

Senior leaders including former President Barack Obama, ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer believe the Democrats can't make it due to Joe Biden's poor health, lackluster debate performance, a failed assassination attempt on rival Donald Trump, and falling poll numbers.

At present, Biden is in isolation at his Delaware residence after he tested positive for COVID-19. Top Democrats are of the opinion that it a matter of time that Biden forgets all about his re-election bid. If Biden chooses to contest, Democrats fear losing not only the White House but also the Senate and House of Representatives.

Former President Barack Obama of late told his friends that Biden's path to victory is 'greatly diminished' and that the latter needs to reconsider his candidacy. He, however, also emphasised that his concern is protecting Biden's legacy, according to a The NYT report.

Moreover, Nancy Pelosi is also working behind-the-scenes overtime to convince Biden to bow out of the campaign.

Kamala Harris looks for running mate

Given the opposition against Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris has started mulling options for her running mate. The top three being considered are North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Senator Mark Kelly, and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.