‘Very severe penalties coming’: Trump threatens nations trading with Russia via new bill

President Donald Trump on Sunday doubled down on U.S. sanctions, warning that any country doing business with Russia will face “very severe” penalties—and hinting that Iran could soon be added to the blacklist.

Speaking at Palm Beach International Airport, Trump told reporters that Republican lawmakers are crafting legislation to hit nations with sanctions if they continue economic ties with Moscow. “As you know, I suggested it, so any country that does business with Russia will be very severely sanctioned,” he said. “They may add Iran to that, I suggested it.”

The proposed crackdown follows Trump’s announcement of “tremendous” sanctions against Russian oil giants Lukoil and state-owned Rosneft. The penalties, set to take effect November 21, come as the Kremlin refuses to negotiate an end to its war in Ukraine.

In a broader move, the Trump administration has also sanctioned India for purchasing Russian oil, slapping an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports—doubling the total tariff rate to 50%. The U.S. Treasury cited “Russia’s lack of serious commitment to a peace process” as the reason behind the latest economic measures.

Despite mounting pressure, Russian President Vladimir Putin remains defiant. “No self-respecting country and no self-respecting people ever decides anything under pressure,” Putin said last month. He warned that sanctions could trigger a global oil price surge that would backfire on Washington.

The legislation under discussion could mark a sweeping escalation of secondary sanctions—targeting not just adversaries, but any nation that trades with sanctioned entities. With Iran now potentially in the crosshairs, the geopolitical fallout could extend well beyond Russia.