'We've lost India to China': Donald Trump shares photo of PM Modi, Putin, Xi together

US President Donald Trump on Friday hinted at a deep freeze in ties between Washington and New Delhi, saying the United States has “lost” both India and Russia to “the darkest” China.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!” The post was accompanied by a photo featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping together.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among several world leaders, who attended the Tianjin SCO Summit hosted by China's Xi Jinping, where the camaraderie between the three leaders sent out a message, which many dubbed as "a turning point" and heralding "a new world order" amid the tariff war waged by the US President.

Trump’s comment, blending sarcasm with a hint of warning, clearly reflects Washington's concerns over the strengthening ties between the three countries showcased at the SCO meeting, which has uneased the West.

The Tianjin summit, which wrapped up on September 1, saw an unusual display of warmth between India, Russia, and China. Prime Minister Modi shook hands with President Xi and shared a limo ride with President Putin — projecting India’s strategic autonomy in the face of US pressure over Russian oil imports.

Trump has taken to social media to lash out at the US-India trade dynamic, calling it “totally one-sided” and accusing New Delhi of levying “the highest tariffs in the world.”

India has pushed back, calling the accusations “unjustified and unreasonable,” and stressing that its energy and food security cannot be compromised.

In response, the Trump administration has slapped reciprocal tariffs of 25% on Indian goods and an additional 25% on oil imports tied to Russia — pushing duties to 50%, among the highest anywhere.