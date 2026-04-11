'What triumph is Trump celebrating?': Kanwal Sibal as US commissions Triumphal Arch in Washington

The Trump administration on Saturday revealed plans for a large triumphal arch in Washington, near prominent national monuments. The structure is designed to stand 250 feet tall, making it the tallest of its kind worldwide.

Taking shots at the Trump administration, former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal said that a triumphal arch, by its definition, embodies imperial conquests and dates from Roman times.

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He wondered what triumph Trump is celebrating exactly, as all of the US's recent geopolitical endeavours, including its joint offensive with Israel against Iran, have been total disasters.

"The India Gate, built by the British in New Delhi, follows the tradition of projecting imperial power. What triumph is Trump celebrating?"

Some of the US's geopolitical debacles listed by Sibal included the US's Operation Resolve to capture former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores in January 2026; Operation Epic Fury against Iran which involved over 23,000 combined strikes targeting Iran's nuclear facilities, missile sites, and leadership; the continued disruption at the Strait of Hormuz; Trump's renewed bid to acquire Greenland; and imposing worldwide tariffs under the International Economic Emergency Powers Act (IEEPA).

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Read Kanwal Sibal's full post here

A Triumphal Arch embodies imperial conquests, dates from Roman times, inspired Napoleon to build the Arc de Triomphe to celebrate his military victories. The India Gate built by the British in New Delhi follows the tradition of projecting imperial power.



What triumph is Trump… https://t.co/TcLyViLa9z — Kanwal Sibal (@KanwalSibal) April 11, 2026

About the Triumphal Arch

The gold-accented arch would surpass the Lincoln Memorial’s height and be located across the Potomac River at the Arlington Memorial Bridge’s far end. It would also be visible from Arlington National Cemetery.

Renderings depict a winged Lady Liberty atop the white arch, flanked by two gilded eagles. Gold inscriptions on the arch read “One Nation Under God” and “Liberty and Justice for All.”

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The design resembles the Arc de Triomphe and would be situated on Columbia Island in the Potomac River.

Donald Trump described the project as "the greatest and most beautiful Triumphal Arch, anywhere in the world." He said it would commemorate the 250th anniversary of the US founding and the 1776 Declaration of Independence.

The arch is part of several initiatives during Trump’s second term, including plans for a large White House ballroom and Kennedy Centre renovations.

The design has been submitted to the US Commission of Fine Arts, which advises the President on design matters. Trump replaced all commission members last October, appointing allies to support broader development plans in Washington.

Last month, the commission approved a commemorative gold coin bearing Trump’s likeness for the 250th anniversary.