Zohran Mamdani: Democratic-socialist candidate, subject of Trump’s ire, emerges as frontrunner in NYC mayoral race

New York City is all set to elect a new mayor on Tuesday. With the mayoral race entering its final lap, renowned Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani’s son Zohran Kwame Mamdani has become one of the frontrunners. Mamdani will face former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, running as an independent candidate, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

Advertisement

Related Articles

However, Mamdani, a democratic-socialist, has ruffled some feathers, including that of US President Donald Trump, who has warned voters against voting for him. Trump warned that if New York elects Mamdani, he would hold back federal funds. With Mamdani, New York has no chance of success, he said. “It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm, and I don’t want to send, as President, good money after bad. It is my obligation to run the Nation, and it is my strong conviction that New York City will be a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win. His principles have been tested for over a thousand years, and never once have they been successful,” said Trump.

Advertisement

The US President said he would rather see a Democrat with a “record of success”. “He was nothing as an Assemblyman, ranked at the bottom of the class and, as Mayor of potentially, again, the Greatest City in the World, HE HAS NO CHANCE to bring it back to its former Glory!” said Trump.

Meanwhile, former US President Barack Obama called Mamdani and offered to be a “sounding board” if the 34-year-old wins the election. He said Mamdani’s “campaign has been impressive to watch”. Mamdani also won endorsements from former Vice President Kamala Harris and New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

MAMDANI’S SOCIALIST POLICIES

Mamdani has moved ahead in the New York City mayoral race, centring his campaign on affordability and cost-of-living pressures. His platform responded to what he described as the city becoming 'too expensive’, pledging to 'lower costs and make life easier' for residents. The campaign proposed a rent freeze for all stabilised tenants and rapid expansion of city-financed housing, which aims to address housing shortages and rising rents.

Advertisement

Central to Mamdani’s cost-of-living approach is the establishment of city-owned grocery stores designed to keep prices low rather than generate profits. His campaign argued that this move will combat escalating food costs and influence broader market pricing, stating the grocery network intends to prioritise affordability over commercial margins. The plan also included universal childcare, which would provide free, high-quality care for children from six weeks to five years old.

In addition to these measures, Mamdani has pledged to introduce fare-free city buses. The initiative targeted both accessibility and efficiency by eliminating bus fares and accelerating transit with new priority lanes, expanded queue jump signals, and dedicated loading zones. The campaign maintained that such policies will remove obstacles for commuters and optimise public transport.

To fund these broad proposals, Mamdani’s campaign outlined increased taxation on New York City’s wealthiest residents and a higher corporation tax. The platform also included expanded publicly subsidised housing, in line with a freeze on stabilised apartment rents. However, these positions have generated concern within financial circles, with stakeholders warning of potential impacts on the city's competitiveness due to higher tax burdens and regulatory changes.

Mamdani’s rise brings national attention, as Democratic Party strategists balance the appeal of his Democratic socialist agenda to younger voters against the risk of heightened criticism, particularly surrounding his stance on Israel. The party acknowledges the dual risks and opportunities his policies present in a closely watched contest for City Hall.