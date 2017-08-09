Direct Tax collection rises by 19% till July, covers 19.5% of Budget estimates

Direct Tax collections in the first four months of the ongoing financial year 2017-18 -- which means up to July, 2017 -- has shown substantial year-on-year growth, Ministry of Finance claimed.

According the Ministry, Direct Tax collections up to July, 2017 continue to register steady growth too. The total amount received by the means of Direct Tax collections, after excluding refunds from them, stand at Rs.1.90 lakh crore the Ministry statement said. This net collections figure is 19.1 per cent higher than what was recorded for the same time period during the previous financial year.

With this, the Direct Tax collection has already reached 19.5 per cent mark of the total Budget estimates of Direct Taxes for the current financial year 2017-18.

Corporate Income Tax (CIT) during this period rose at a rate of 7.2 per cent, whereas Personal Income Tax (PIT), including Securities Transaction Tax (STT), rose by 17.5 per cent.

After factoring in tax refunds, however, the net growth in Corporate Income Tax collections saw a growth of 23.2 per cent while Personal Income Tax collections increased by 15.7 per cent.

A decline in tax refunds has also been registered during the present financial year so far. Tax refunds to the tune of Rs. 61,920 crore have been issued between April, 2017 and July, 2017, which means there has been a decline of 5.1 per cent in refunds issued during the same period in fiscal year 2016-17.

