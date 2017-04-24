'Aadhar cards for cows': Indian government wants to protect each cow and its progeny

In a bid to track cows in the country, the government wants to issue biometric-based unique identification number to each cow and its progeny across India.

Earlier today, the Central government submitted a report to the Supreme Court underlining the need of Aadhaar card to protect cows from being smuggled. It said: "Each cow and its progeny across India should get a Unique Identification Number for tracking."

The Centre told the apex court that a Committee headed by the Joint Secretary of the Home Ministry has been formed, which has given out certain recommendations, the Indian Express reported.

The Centre has also suggested in its report that each district should have a shelter home with a capacity of keeping at least 500 abandoned animals. The report also stated that the onus of ensuring security of abandoned animals lies with the state government.

Earlier in January, reports had emerged that the government had set aside a budget of Rs 148 crore for the entire operation. The move will not only stop smuggling but also help officials track the general health of cows and check for timely vaccinations.

A special team of technicians equipped with 50,000 tablets, special tags and health cards aims at tagging 41 million buffaloes and 47 million indigenous and cross-bred cows that produce milk.

According to reports, the tags will cost Rs 8 per piece and is built with a special light material that won't cause discomfort for them. The tag will contain the unique 12 digit number and the owner will be provided with a special health card to keep up with the vaccine schedule. The technician will then update the unique code in their online data base.

The tagging is already in process with nearly a million cattle already assigned the 12-digit identification number. The government claims the procedure will complete within this year.

The tagging will facilitate the government's aim to double the amount of milk production by the year 2020. The milk economy currently measures upto 5 lakh crore, out of which 80,000 crore belongs to the organised milk economy.