After slaughterhouses, UP CM Yogi Adityanath bans gutka and pan masala in govt offices

A day after telling the parliamentarians in Lok Sabha that a lot of things were going to be shut in Uttar Pradesh, new Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today banned selling and consumption of gutka and pan masala in all government offices in the state.

The order comes hours after he asked officials to crackdown on smuggling of cows. Earlier in the day, the new CM directed the police officials to shut down slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking to reporters, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that Chief Minister Yogi had advised against the use of pan masala, plastic and pan in government buildings and offices.

ALSO READ:'Modi-fied' Yogi Adityananth mockingly invokes Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha speech



While speaking in the Lok Sabha, Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said: "I invite you all (parliamentarians) to visit the state as there are a lot of things that are going to shut there."

Ever since he took over as the Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath has taken series of decisions to implement the promises made by the Bhartiya Janata Party ahead of assembly elections.

Here are some of the key decisions and directives issued by Yogi Adityanath:

Crackdown on slaughter houses: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed police officials to prepare an action plan for closure of slaughter houses in the state. He also ordered a blanket ban on smuggling of cows.

Yogi Adityanath's decision is in line with the BJP's vision document 'Sankalp Patra' released ahead of the Assembly elections. In its document, the BJP had promised a complete shutdown of illegal slaughter houses in UP. Incidentally, UP is India's largest meat processing state.

Soon after taking over as Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath had asked the officials to ensure all points in the vision document were implemented with full seriousness and sensitivity.

Transparency: In his fist cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked all his ministers to provide the details of their income, moveable and immovable assets within 15 days to his secretary and the BJP. Yogi Adityanath has not spared the bureaucrats either. The Chief Minister has directed all officers to provide full details of their assets as per the prescribed format within 15 days. Yogi Adityanath also requested cabinet ministers to refrain from making statements that may hurt people's sentiments.

No room for favoritism: Sending a stern message against favoritism, Yogi Adityanath on Monday sacked all non-government advisors, chairmen, deputy chairmen and members who were appointed by former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. These posts were believed to be created for people who were close to previous dispensation. Largely, politicians and close bureaucrats.

Law and order: Day after he took over as Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath made it clear that he would not compromise on state's law and order situation. He also directed the Director General of Police to ensure that law and order situation in the state improved within a week. The Chief Minister directed officers to crack down on criminals and to ensure that administrative units like police stations and tehsils were free from political pressures. He also said that needs of 90 per cent people were fulfilled through police stations and tehsils and hence these places should be monitored specially.

ALSO READ:Yogi Adityanath orders complete shutdown of slaughter houses, to crackdown on cow smuggling



Citizen charter for timely justice: Giving importance to justice in stipulated time, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed that the additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries to work without any bias and prepare a citizen's charter for each department so that common people can get government services within fixed time lines.

Job creation: Underlining the importance of economic activities to create jobs in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has pushed for prompt and effective decisions that need to be taken through a single window system. "With this, effective implementation of the Central government run start up and skill development schemes should also be ensured," Yogi said during his introductory meet with officials.