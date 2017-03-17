BJP govt will shut down all slaughterhouses in UP: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Friday said that the next BJP government in Uttar Pradesh will close all slaughter houses in the state. While speaking to India Today, Shah said that he had promised to shut down all the slaughter houses running in the state ahead of the Assembly elections.



"The next government will shut down all the slaughter houses in UP," Amit Shah assured.

"Uttar Pradesh will soon be on the map of developed states of the country. We will wipe the BIMARU tag from the state," Shah added.

On asked whether he thinks that the demonetisation will curb all forms of corruption and bribes, Shah said that note ban was a multi-dimensional step. "It was just one step in a massive effort to curb black money, corruption," the BJP President said.



Speaking on big reforms undertaken by the Modi government, the BJP President said that the government has reduced the political donation limit from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000 in cash.



"We are moving towards 100 per cent digital donation to the political parties. There won't be any cash donation in few years from now," Shah said.

He further said, "Reform is a small word, we aim at transformation. We took some hard steps with regard to donations to political parties. Change will come gradually, we have started the process."

Amit Shah also talked about the electoral reforms, he said: "We want electoral reforms. We want all elections panchayat, Assembly, Lok Sabha to be held on the same day to save people's money."



"There has been not a single case of corruption reported against our government. Surgical strikes improved India's international image. Reforms for poor, farmers have been taken up on war scale. This government wants overall development be it in agriculture or infrastructure," he further said.



Describing the party's politics as development-based politics, BJP President said,"People have rejected dynasty politics, caste-based politics. They have given their mandate for development-based politics," Shah said.



Speaking on Rahul gandhi, he said: "I will never take up a job to advise Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi."









