To protest CM Yogi's order, meat sellers to go on strike in Uttar Pradesh from today

To protest CM Yogi Adityanath's crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses, meat sellers in some part of Uttar Pradesh have gone on an indefinite strike from today.

However, since the beginning CM Yogi made it clear that only the illegal slaughterhouses will be targeted but meat sellers complaint they are being raided by the police despite having licences. Another reason for shutting down is that meat shops are also in short of supply due to the latest order.

Fish traders in the state had also extended their support to the meat sellers' strike.

"We have decided to intensify our strike from today. All shops will remain closed. Fish sellers too have joined us and are extending support to us. The crackdown on slaughterhouses has adversely hit the livelihood of lakhs of people," Mubeen Qureshi, an official of the Lucknow Bakra Gosht Vypar Mandal, said.

Soon after taking over as UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath directed police officials to prepare an action plan for closure of all slaughter houses in the state. He also ordered a blanket ban on smuggling of cows.

Yogi Adityanath's decision was in line with the BJP's vision document 'Sankalp Patra' released ahead of the Assembly elections. In its document, the Party had promised a complete shutdown of illegal slaughter houses in UP. It is India's largest meat processing state.

Yogi Adityanath had asked the officials to ensure all points in the vision document were implemented with full seriousness and sensitivity.

