Watch: This train runs through a building in China's Mountain City

We all want an apartment which is well connected with public transport. The city of Chongqing in Southwest China has taken it a bit too far where an apartment building has a train running through it.

The train has a stop in the 19-story residential tower. To take a ride in this train, the residents just have to step outside their apartment and hop on at Liziba Station, built on the sixth to eighth floors of the building.

Also known as 'Mountain City', Chongqing, one of the five major metropolis in China has a population of around 50 million. With a severe shortage of space, the city planners have delivered a project that embodies the optimum use of space.

To take care of the noise coming from the busy train station, the rail officials have built a noise reduction gear that lowers the noise to just 60 decibels when the train passes through the building.



In cities where finding room for roads and railway lines can be a real challenge, the imaginative way with which this station was built saved the residential building from getting demolished.

