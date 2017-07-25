Air travel to be prime choice for Indians in 3 years, reveals Railway blueprint

A blueprint prepared by the Railways has revealed that in coming three years, for upper-middle class Indians domestic airlines would be preffered mode of travel for long distance, reported the Indian Express.



The projection for 2019-2020 is detailed in a blueprint on the future business scenario prepared by the Railway Ministry also stated that the speed is definately the reason why the air travel might become the number one choice but the reduction in prices in air tickets lately have also raised the interest in air travel.



The blueprint warns that these two factors must be addressed on urgent basis.



25 per cent of domestic air travel happens over inter-city distances within 500 km, this has been a segment where the Railways was always believed to enjoy a monopoly, the report said.



"It is essential that Indian Railways addresses the two key value propositions of airlines passenger business - price and speed - immediately to sustain its core business in the passenger segment in the future", the report quoted the Railway blueprint.



Government policies like UDAAN, which provides for air travel of less than an hour for Rs 2,500 will also help in attractiong travellers to the civil aviation sector, noted the blueprint.