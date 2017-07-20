Kangna Ranaut suffers injury in action sequence without body double for Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi

Kangana Ranaut has reportedly suffered a serious injury while shooting for her upcoming film Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi. Kangana had apparently refused to use a body double in the film for the action sequences in the movie. The actress was bleeding profusely after she was hit by a sword on her forehead during a battle scene in the film. The shoot was taking place in Hyderabad.

The actress was taken to Apollo hospital where she was admitted in ICCU. She has received 15 stitches on her forehead. She has been kept under observation, and should be discharged next week, according a report on Mid-Day.

"Kangana was immediately rushed to Apollo hospital nearby, where she was admitted into the ICCU. She got 15 stitches on her forehead and will be under observation in the hospital for a few days. The examining doctor said that it was a close shave for her because the cut was too close to her bone," a source told the publication.

Kangana was filming the sequence with actor Nihar Pandya. She had rehearsed the shot quite a few times but the timing went wrong, according to the film's producer Kamal Jain.

"Kangana had to duck when Nihar (Pandya) attacked her, but the timing went wrong and Nihar's sword hit her forehead instead. It made a deep cut between her eyebrows. The drive to the hospital took a good 30 minutes, but she put up a brave front despite the pain and bleeding. Nihar was apologetic and felt terrible, but Kangana pacified him," he said.

The doctor observing the actress has reportedly said that she may be left with a scar due to the injury. The film Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi is slated to release in April next year.

