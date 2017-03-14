Rajinikanth's '2.0' satellite rights sold for Rs 110 crore

The satellite rights for superstar Rajinikanth's sci-fi thriller "2.0" have been acquired by Zee Network for Rs 110 crore.

The movie, also starring Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in the role of an antagonist, is a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster "Enthiran". S Shankar is returning as the director.

"It's an unprecedented deal. The price of combined Indian satellite rights for the film for all the languages (Hindi, Tamil and Telugu) is Rs110 crore. We are very happy to associate with Zee Network for the project," Raju Mahalingam, creative head of Lyca Productions said.

Amy Jackson, Sudanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain and Kalabhavan Shajohn complete the supporting cast.

Academy award-winning composer A.R. Rahman has composed the music for the project, which is said to be India's most expensive film at a budget of Rs 450 crore.

The film will hit the theaters worldwide on 18 October during the festival of Diwali.