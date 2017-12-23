Tiger Zinda Hai box office Day 1: Salman Khan-starrer on the way to become the blockbuster it is expected to be

Salman Khan has ended 2017 on a good note as his latest film 'Tiger Zinda Hai' went on to register some extraordinary figures on the box office on day one. The sequel to Ek Tha Tiger reportedly posted box office earnings amounting to Rs 33.75 crore in India on its first day. The Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer has been one of the most anticipated movies this year.

Film critics are already claiming that Tiger Zinda Hai may go on to become one of the highest grossing films in 2017. If the opening figures are any indication, they might be true. It will be welcome development for Salman Khan, whose Tubelight failed to perform as well as it was expected to earlier this year.

Trade analysts are seeing blockbuster potential in the movie. Film critic Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter earlier today, "Tiger ROARS... Flexes its muscles at the BO and takes an EXTRAORDINARY start... #TigerZindaHai Fri ? 33.75 cr. India biz. 4600 screens."

He had expressed his expectations from the film in earlier tweets as eminently watchable film which delivers king-sing entertainment as promised.

According to expert Girish Johar, Tiger Zinda Hai could manage to rake in Rs 100 crore over the weekend. The figures seem plausible with Christmas around the corner and this being a long weekend.

To top that, the movie is releasing across a whopping 5,700 screens all over the world. Although it is more than Salman Khan's Tubelight and Sultan, it is still less than SS Rajamauli's epic blockbuster Bahubali: The Conclusion and Shahrukh Khan's Happy New Year.

In this sequel RAW agent Tiger and ISI agent Zoya, who are married and have a child set forth to rescue 25 Indian nurses who have been kidnapped by a terrorist group in Iraq. From thereon, Tiger and Zoya burst from one frame to another by kicking and punching the bad guys. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who also directed Sultan.

Critics have also given a thumbs-up to Khan's movie and Salman Khan fans are more than happy to see him back on screen. While a lot of people have praised Ali Abbas Khan's direction, a lot of them are even calling this Salman Khan's best performance. Katrina Kaif has also been praised for matching with Salman Khan kick-to-kick and punch-to-punch. Sajjad Delafrooz, who plays the evil Abu Usman has also been showered with praises for his performance.