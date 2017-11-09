Meet on ways to keep TV content safe for kids on November 22

Have story-telling strategies for children changed with the rise in several kids-based television shows in India? Is there any change in children's content consumption across TV & OTTv platforms? All this will be discussed during 'OTTv Kids & Animation 2017' event to be held at Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai, on November 22.

All major players and leading executives of kids & animation business in India will come together to share their views on the present and future strategies for kids entertainment at the summit to be organised by Dveo Media. The experts will discuss ways to keep the content experience safe for kids. They will try to find out the impact of kids' reality shows on participants & young audiences, and that how new animation trends are transforming kids content. Akash Banerji, head of marketing & partnerships, Viacom 18 Digital Ventures, will deliver a keynote address, and will talk about 'The evolution and future of kids' entertainment in the digital video space.

Over 20 C-Level executives and business heads will attend the programme. These executive panelists and speakers will be from Viacom 18 Digital Ventures, ALT Balaji, Hungama, BARC India, Brown Bag Films, Green Gold Animation, Toonz Media, Maya Digital Studios, One Digital Entertainment, Lattu Kids, Jugnu Kids, Digibooster, Frames, ICOM Global, VideoGyan, Graphiti Multimedia and Punnaryug Artvision.

Deepak Ramsurrun, chief executive officer (CEO) and director of events of Dveo Media, said, "OTTv Kids & Animation meet will focus on the growth potential of kids entertainment in TV and digital video platforms in India. The debates will also highlight on the achievements of Indian animation studios and home-grown characters potential for international recognition. Merchandising of kids' content will also be an important segment."