Aastha Spintex advances 1.35 MW solar project at Falcon Yarns facility

The development is important for Aastha Spintex as it integrates the Falcon Yarns facility into its larger manufacturing operation.

The solar project comes at a time when Aastha Spintex is expanding beyond its traditional yarn business. Following the Falcon Yarns acquisition, the company’s spinning capacity is expected to rise from 7,700 MT to 17,457 MT, while spindle capacity is set to increase from 25,920 to 61,824.

The company is also moving towards fabric manufacturing, including grey and other value-added fabrics.

The financial performance has also improved alongside the expansion. Revenue increased from ₹240 crore in FY23 to ₹352 crore in FY25, while net profit rose from ₹1.1 crore to ₹23 crore during the same period. Operating profit and EBITDA margins also improved significantly.

Advertisement

For Aastha Spintex, the solar project is therefore more than a renewable-energy addition. It is part of the company’s effort to build a larger manufacturing platform after the Falcon Yarns acquisition, while simultaneously moving from yarn towards higher-value textile products.