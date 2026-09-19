Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
corporate
Aastha Spintex advances 1.35 MW solar project at Falcon Yarns facility

Aastha Spintex advances 1.35 MW solar project at Falcon Yarns facility

Solar project moves into on-site execution as company works to reduce energy costs at its expanded manufacturing base

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aastha Chopra
  • Updated Sep 19, 2026 9:29 PM IST
Aastha Spintex advances 1.35 MW solar project at Falcon Yarns facilityThe solar project comes at a time when Aastha Spintex is expanding beyond its traditional yarn business.

Aastha Spintex has moved its 1.35 MW rooftop solar project at the recently acquired Falcon Yarns facility in Gujarat into the on-site execution stage, with the company now carrying out installation work at the manufacturing plant.

The project has received registration from the Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA). As of September 16, marking work for the module mounting structures was around 70% complete, while installation was about 40% complete, with 13 people deployed at the site.

Advertisement

The development is important for Aastha Spintex as it integrates the Falcon Yarns facility into its larger manufacturing operation.

The solar project comes at a time when Aastha Spintex is expanding beyond its traditional yarn business. Following the Falcon Yarns acquisition, the company’s spinning capacity is expected to rise from 7,700 MT to 17,457 MT, while spindle capacity is set to increase from 25,920 to 61,824.

The company is also moving towards fabric manufacturing, including grey and other value-added fabrics.

The financial performance has also improved alongside the expansion. Revenue increased from ₹240 crore in FY23 to ₹352 crore in FY25, while net profit rose from ₹1.1 crore to ₹23 crore during the same period. Operating profit and EBITDA margins also improved significantly.

Advertisement

For Aastha Spintex, the solar project is therefore more than a renewable-energy addition. It is part of the company’s effort to build a larger manufacturing platform after the Falcon Yarns acquisition, while simultaneously moving from yarn towards higher-value textile products.

Follow us on

Published on: Sep 19, 2026 9:29 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more