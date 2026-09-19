Who is Deepanshu Shokeen? Meet the independent candidate who won DUSU Vice-President post

Shokeen secured 30,615 votes, defeating ABVP's Ishu Maurya, who received 16,910 votes, while NSUI's Virr Chatrath secured 4,313 votes. Shokeen won by a margin of 13,705 votes over Maurya. He contested against candidates from ABVP, NSUI, AISA-SFI and another independent candidate.

READ THIS: DUSU Election Results 2026: ABVP bags President, Secretary, Joint Secretary posts; Shokeen wins VP

Who is Deepanshu Shokeen?

Shokeen is currently a student of the Department of Buddhist Studies at the University of Delhi. Before pursuing his current course, he completed his graduation from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College.

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According to India Today, Shokeen comes from Peeragarhi village in Delhi. His father is a bus conductor, while his mother works as an anganwadi worker. His family wanted him to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, but he eventually chose to pursue student politics.

His involvement in student politics developed during his college years and eventually brought him into the DUSU central-panel contest.

From NSUI ticket aspirant to independent candidate

Shokeen's route to the DUSU Vice-President's post was not initially planned as an independent campaign.

He had sought an NSUI ticket for the election, and his nomination was filed. However, he was later asked to withdraw his nomination. Shokeen chose not to step aside and instead contested the election as an independent candidate.

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His decision transformed the campaign from an organisation-backed contest into an independent bid. His visibility increased during the election campaign as he continued to raise student-related issues.

Student safety and accommodation among campaign issues

Student concerns formed an important part of Shokeen's campaign. According to India Today, issues including student safety, accommodation and campus infrastructure featured prominently during the DUSU election.

His activism became particularly visible following the Satya Niketan tragedy. After the incident, Shokeen decided to stop wearing shoes until students received justice. The protest became associated with his activism and contributed to his visibility among students.

ALSO READ: DUSU election 2026 | From Arun Jaitley to Rekha Gupta: Ex-DUSU members who went onto define India's politics

What does his DUSU victory mean?

Shokeen's election as Vice-President places him among the four members of the DUSU central panel. His victory also marks a significant transition in his student-politics journey from a student at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College to a student of Buddhist Studies, from an aspirant for an NSUI ticket to an independent candidate, and finally to an elected DUSU office-bearer.

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His 2026 victory gives him a prominent role in Delhi University's student politics without the backing of a major student organisation.