Riyadh airport smoke: Explosions reported after Saudi Arabia issues aerial threat alert

READ THIS: Mecca on air alert: Saudi Arabia issues first-ever warning amid Houthi attacks in West Asia

The warning was followed by reports of loud booms in Riyadh. A Reuters journalist in the city's Olaya area heard explosions before the all-clear was issued. Reuters photographs and video also showed a large column of black smoke rising near the airport, with the airport highway and terminal buildings visible in the background.

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An eyewitness quoted by Reuters said flames and black smoke could be seen rising in the direction of the airport. The exact cause of the fire was not immediately established. Reuters images showed smoke rising from what appeared to be a fuel storage depot at King Khalid International Airport. Saudi Arabia's government media office had not immediately responded to Reuters' questions about the incident or the overnight alerts.

Residents also described the impact of the warning. A 27-year-old Riyadh resident told AFP, “I heard the alarm, then my windows shook.” The resident added, “It was definitely scary. I was not expecting this.” Another resident described the experience as “terrifying” and said they were anxious because the all-clear did not come immediately.

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The incident comes amid heightened tensions involving Yemen's Houthi group, which has escalated attacks targeting Saudi Arabia since July. The developments have also raised concerns over security around key regional infrastructure and shipping routes. The UN Security Council has condemned continued Houthi attacks and the wider military escalation in Yemen.

Flight operations at King Khalid International Airport were also affected. Flight-tracking data cited in reports indicated major disruption, including delays and cancellations, following the security alerts.