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Riyadh airport smoke: Explosions reported after Saudi Arabia issues aerial threat alert

Riyadh airport smoke: Explosions reported after Saudi Arabia issues aerial threat alert

The incident comes amid heightened tensions involving Yemen's Houthi group, which has escalated attacks targeting Saudi Arabia since July

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 19, 2026 8:43 PM IST
Riyadh airport smoke: Explosions reported after Saudi Arabia issues aerial threat alertIt was unclear what caused the smoke and flames. (Credits: Reuters)

Flames and a large plume of black smoke were seen near King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday after explosions were heard in the Saudi capital, shortly after authorities issued an overnight warning about a possible aerial threat. Saudi Civil Defence later issued an all-clear, saying the immediate danger had passed.

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Saudi Civil Defence sent alerts by phone to residents in Riyadh and Al-Kharj, a city east of the capital, warning of potential danger, as reported by Reuters. One message received by residents shortly before 3 am said, “The area is under a hostile aerial threat,” and advised people to remain indoors.

READ THIS: Mecca on air alert: Saudi Arabia issues first-ever warning amid Houthi attacks in West Asia

The warning was followed by reports of loud booms in Riyadh. A Reuters journalist in the city's Olaya area heard explosions before the all-clear was issued. Reuters photographs and video also showed a large column of black smoke rising near the airport, with the airport highway and terminal buildings visible in the background.

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An eyewitness quoted by Reuters said flames and black smoke could be seen rising in the direction of the airport. The exact cause of the fire was not immediately established. Reuters images showed smoke rising from what appeared to be a fuel storage depot at King Khalid International Airport. Saudi Arabia's government media office had not immediately responded to Reuters' questions about the incident or the overnight alerts.

Residents also described the impact of the warning. A 27-year-old Riyadh resident told AFP, “I heard the alarm, then my windows shook.” The resident added, “It was definitely scary. I was not expecting this.” Another resident described the experience as “terrifying” and said they were anxious because the all-clear did not come immediately.

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ALSO READ: West Asia war: Saudi Aramco halts crude shipments to Indian refiners indefinitely after pipeline strike

The incident comes amid heightened tensions involving Yemen's Houthi group, which has escalated attacks targeting Saudi Arabia since July. The developments have also raised concerns over security around key regional infrastructure and shipping routes. The UN Security Council has condemned continued Houthi attacks and the wider military escalation in Yemen.

Flight operations at King Khalid International Airport were also affected. Flight-tracking data cited in reports indicated major disruption, including delays and cancellations, following the security alerts.

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Published on: Sep 19, 2026 8:43 PM IST
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